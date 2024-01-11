Politics

We Calculated Exactly How Often Nikki Haley Said ‘DeSantisLies.com’ On Debate Night

Republican debate between Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley mentioned the website DeSantisLies.com nearly every three minutes during the Wednesday night debate hosted by CNN.

Haley mentioned the website, paid for by her presidential campaign, a total of 16 times during the two-hour debate between her and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Haley had 42 minutes and 41 seconds of speaking time and mentioned the website every three minutes, according to calculations.

Haley mentioned it several more times on Twitter.

Many viewers of the debate mocked her constant mentions of DeSantisLies.com.

The website lists what it calls 21 “documented lies” uttered by DeSantis, citing fact-checking sites such as CheckYourFact and PolitiFact. PolitiFact disputed some of the Haley campaign’s claims that the fact-checking site rated these specific claims made by DeSantis as “false,” pointing to an example where Haley co-sponsored a bill to raise the sales tax by 1%.