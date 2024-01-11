We Calculated Exactly How Often Nikki Haley Said ‘DeSantisLies.com’ On Debate Night

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley mentioned the website DeSantisLies.com nearly every three minutes during the Wednesday night debate hosted by CNN.

Haley mentioned the website, paid for by her presidential campaign, a total of 16 times during the two-hour debate between her and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Haley had 42 minutes and 41 seconds of speaking time and mentioned the website every three minutes, according to calculations.

Haley mentioned it several more times on Twitter.

Ron is going to lie about my record all night. So we came prepared. Check out https://t.co/vsSdcWrMfj — Nikki Haley (@NikkiHaley) January 11, 2024

Many viewers of the debate mocked her constant mentions of DeSantisLies.com.

If link in bio were a person, it would be Nikki Haley. pic.twitter.com/TT2YFQEvo1 — The Recount (@therecount) January 11, 2024

DeSantis keeps attacking Biden and Trump. Nikki just shouts out “https://t.co/30qK7zKkDl!” — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 11, 2024

If you’re playing a drinking game and your phrase is “Go to https://t.co/oDBZsw1LSU” you’re already in a coma. — Jonathan Reiner (@JReinerMD) January 11, 2024

Is anyone keeping a counter on Haley pitching https://t.co/YFPzXRx798 because this is insane. We have to be nearing 20. — Tim Hogan (@timjhogan) January 11, 2024

The website lists what it calls 21 “documented lies” uttered by DeSantis, citing fact-checking sites such as CheckYourFact and PolitiFact. PolitiFact disputed some of the Haley campaign’s claims that the fact-checking site rated these specific claims made by DeSantis as “false,” pointing to an example where Haley co-sponsored a bill to raise the sales tax by 1%.