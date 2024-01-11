‘This Is Illegal’: Biden Takes Heat From Fellow Dems After Greenlighting Houthi Strike

President Joe Biden came under fire from fellow Democrats after American and British forces carried out strikes against Houthi rebels early Friday morning in Yemen.

The strikes were in response to over two dozen attacks against ships off Yemen by the Iranian-backed rebels since Hamas launched a terrorist attack on multiple locations in southern Israel Oct. 7, killing over 1,400 people, including at least 30 Americans. Many Democrats argued the strikes were a violation of the Constitution. (RELATED: ‘It’s Shameful’: Retired General Rips Biden For Stopping Military From Taking ‘Decisive Action’ Against Rocket Attacks)

“@POTUS can’t launch airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval,” Democratic Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. “This is illegal and violates Article I of the Constitution. The people do not want more of our taxpayer dollars going to endless war and the killing of civilians. Stop the bombing and do better by us.”

“@POTUS is violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval,” Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan posted. “The American people are tired of endless war.”

WATCH:



Other House Democrats cited Article I of the Constitution in the wake of the strikes, which Biden confirmed in a statement late Thursday night.

“The President needs to come to Congress before launching a strike against the Houthis in Yemen and involving us in another middle east conflict,” Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna of California posted. “That is Article I of the Constitution. I will stand up for that regardless of whether a Democrat or Republican is in the White House.”

“These airstrikes have NOT been authorized by Congress,” Democratic Rep. Val Hoyle of Oregon tweeted. “The Constitution is clear: Congress has the sole authority to authorize military involvement in overseas conflicts. Every president must first come to Congress and ask for military authorization, regardless of party.”

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii also criticized Biden over the strikes, saying that he had not thought through the consequences.

“What they are doing here now appears to not be well thought out at all or considering what the ramifications of this will be and how it serves our national security interest, just like they didn’t think through what the ramifications would be of taking the Houthis off the terrorist list a few years ago, just like they didn’t consider the ramifications of giving Iran over $6 billion, much of which is going not to the well-being and humanitarian interest of the Iranian people,” Gabbard told Fox News host Laura Ingraham.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.