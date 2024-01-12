Security Guard Tackles Protester At DeSantis Event In Iowa

Security tackled a protester who jumped on stage at an event for Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida on Thursday, according to video of the incident.

DeSantis was in Ames, Iowa, for a campaign stop with Never Back Down PAC and discussing banning China from buying land in Florida when a protestor with a flag reading “DeSantis: Climate Criminal” jumped on stage, according to a video of the incident posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, by CBS reporter Aaron Navarro. The man started shouting “Ron DeSantis is a climate criminal” before quickly being tackled by a security guard. (RELATED: Kim Reynolds Using Obscure Twitter Account To Praise DeSantis, Bash Trump: REPORT)

The man continued to repeatedly yell “How much money do you take from oil companies,” as he was led away by security, according to the video.

A protestor at this DeSantis event in Ames, IA hopped on stage w/a banner reading “DeSantis: Climate Criminal” He was quickly taken off by security. “This is [what’s] wrong with the college system, right there. That’s exhibit A,” DeSantis said, pointing to the protestor. pic.twitter.com/9K3cHgzBQb — aaron navarro (@aaronlarnavarro) January 12, 2024

“This is [what’s] wrong with the college system, right there. That’s exhibit A,” DeSantis told a cheering crowd, according to the video.

The event had been previously disrupted by a group of protesters, according to The Hill. They were also reportedly quickly removed by security.

“Second thing is second, excuse me, hold on. Excuse me. I’m doing this…. but you’re interrupting and you’re being rude. Everyone else is listening. And you’re butting in. I don’t care. I know you have an agenda. I know you have an agenda,” DeSantis told the protesters, according to The Hill.

The DeSantis campaign did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

