US Conducts Additional Strikes On Houthis After Attacks On Shipping Continue

The U.S. conducted additional strikes on Houthi-linked targets in Yemen on Friday evening after the rebels fired at another commercial vessel earlier that day, according to multiple reports.

Friday’s strikes were conducted unilaterally, unlike Thursday night’s multi-nation barrage on dozens of targets, and were limited to a radar facility the Iran-backed militants were using, U.S. officials said, according to CNN. The U.S. and United Kingdom had carried out strikes with aircraft, warships and submarines against more than 60 targets in nearly 30 different locations the night prior.

The Associated Press and Reuters also reported additional strikes but did not have further details. The radar site had been identified as a possible threat not struck in Thursday’s operation, according to the AP. (RELATED: ‘Nothing Has Changed’: Pentagon Plan To Shut Down Red Sea Attacks Isn’t Working, Experts Say)

The U.S. had threatened to take further retaliatory action if necessary to protect U.S. forces and reinforce freedom of navigation through international waters against the Houthis’ attacks, CNN reported.

“We will make sure that we respond to the Houthis as they continue this outrageous behavior, along with our allies,” President Joe Biden said earlier Friday.



On Thursday, U.S. aircraft, warships and one submarine fired 15o0of various kinds of munitions at dozens of targets in 28 locations, Lt. Gen. Douglas Sims, who heads the Joint Staff’s operations directorate, said on a call with reporters earlier Friday. After striking more than 60 targets, including radars, missile launch sites and storage facilities, munitions depots and other targets at 16 locations, the U.S. conducted a second round of strikes on 12 more targets, Sims said.

He predicted the Houthis would retaliate.

The Houthis launched a ballistic missile at a commercial vessel Friday after the strikes. The missile missed its target but demonstrates the group’s persistence in attempting to shut down trade through the critical waterway, according to Sims.

On Jan. 11 at 2:30 a.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces, in coordination with the United Kingdom, and support from Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, and Bahrain conducted joint strikes on Houthi targets to degrade their capability to continue their illegal and… pic.twitter.com/bR8biMolSx — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) January 12, 2024

The U.S. and United Kingdom, with non-operational support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands, targeted Houthi drone, ballistic and cruise missile, and coastal radar and air surveillance capabilities, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in a statement issued after the strikes concluded.

“If necessary, we will take follow-on actions to protect U.S. forces,” Austin said.

