John Kerry Is Stepping Down To Hit The Campaign Trail

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will soon leave his role and instead help President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, according to Axios.

Kerry plans to leave the Biden administration later this winter, believing that helping Biden get reelected in 2024 is the best way he can pursue his favored climate policies, according to Axios. Throughout his time as climate czar, Kerry has sought greater cooperation with China on climate change due to its heavy polluter status, going so far as to praise the country in July 2023 for its green initiatives, saying the country was doing an “incredible job.” (RELATED: Biden Admin Unveils ‘Natural Gas Tax’ Proposal)

Kerry has been Biden’s climate czar since the start of the president’s term, being announced for the position in November 2020. Since then, the special envoy has met with numerous world leaders and climate officials in an effort to bolster cooperation and agreement on climate initiatives and boost the president’s green agenda.

John Kerry is a climate zealot destroying reliable American energy and doesn’t deserve a dime of taxpayer funding. It’s time to pass Rep. Roy’s No Taxpayer Funding for CZARS Act (HR 4751) to defund John Kerry’s office. https://t.co/rGtZVE6VYl pic.twitter.com/k1PvobL8Mp — Rep. Chip Roy Press Office (@RepChipRoy) January 12, 2024

The Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and Kerry have faced criticism for a lack of transparency as well as suspected cooperation with hardline environmental groups. Most recently, Kerry has been under fire for costing taxpayers $4.3 million in salaries at his office, which was revealed in response to a Freedom of Information Act, wherein his office redacted the names of the employees as well as some of their titles.

In November, as the climate czar, Kerry proposed allocating millions of dollars to an international climate reparations fund during the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore that would dole out funds to poor countries that argue they have been impacted the most by climate change. Some developing nations and climate activists are urging the U.S. to contribute up to $100 billion to support countries most affected by climate change.

Throughout my career, I’ve learned the things that matter most are the people you meet along the way. The strangers who become counterparts who become friends. Xie Zhenhua has been one such friend. For decades now, he and I have worked together to ensure that our countries work… pic.twitter.com/Bj9qCt68RR — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) January 12, 2024

Kerry has long been a prominent figure in politics, being the Democratic nominee for president in 2004, secretary of State in the Obama administration and serving as a U.S. senator from Massachusetts for many years.

.@johnkerry is leaving the Biden regime to try making climate an issue for the Biden campaign. https://t.co/nV6Hs90SQm In memoriam of his tenure as Biden’s envoy to climate idiocy, here he is admitting that it wouldn’t matter if the US and China went to zero emissions tomorrow.… pic.twitter.com/gCBgIGAQBj — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) January 13, 2024

The Biden campaign and the Office of the Special Presidential Envoy for Climate did not immediately respond to a request to comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

