4 Killed, 1 Critically Injured After Hot Air Balloon Crashes In Arizona

A hot air balloon crash in Arizona claimed the lives of four individuals and left a fifth critically injured Sunday, according to the Eloy Police Department’s media release.

The incident occurred around 7:50 a.m., in a remote desert area after the hot air balloon crash landed, Eloy Police Department said in a statement. “We are working closely with federal agencies, including the NTSB and FAA, to investigate the cause of this tragic event,” the news release shared. “While we continue our efforts, we ask for your thoughts and support for the families and loved ones affected during this difficult time.”

The Eloy mayor disclosed that the balloon carried 13 individuals, comprising eight skydivers, four passengers, and the pilot, according to ABC15. The skydivers had exited the balloon’s gondola before the crash. Eyewitness accounts described the balloon as being vertical just before it struck the ground with significant force. (RELATED:’ Hey Man, Can You Hear Me?’: Homeowner Finds 69-Year-Old Skydiver Dead In Yard After ‘Hard Landing’)

Upon impact, one person was declared dead at the crash site. Three others succumbed to their injuries after being transported to a hospital, the outlet reported. Currently, one individual is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Authorities have withheld the identities of the victims as they await to notify their next of kin. However, the family of one victim, 28-year-old Katie Bartrom, a registered nurse from Indiana, came forward to ABC15. Bartrom’s mother reflected on her daughter’s passion for skydiving and adventure, painting a picture of a life lived with enthusiasm and a spirit for adventure.