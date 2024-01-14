Joe Manchin Calls For ‘Executive Actions’ To ‘Shut That Border Down’

West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin appeared on Face the Nation Sunday where he called the situation at the southern border a “dangerous crisis.”

In an interview with Margaret Brennan, Manchin was asked about the border and what President Biden should do about it. Manchin responded by saying that “[t]he president might have to take executive actions. The current crisis, national crisis and national crisis at the border, and do what needs to be done to shut that border down and secure it until we can get a hand- or until legislature, the legislature can come to an agreement.”

Manchin added that “the crisis at the border is the greatest crisis we face in America…”

.@Sen_JoeManchin says the border is “the greatest crisis we face in America” and urges President Biden to set a deadline of this week for Congress to get a deal on border security done. If not, he thinks @POTUS should declare a national crisis. pic.twitter.com/mjsSPXaw1Y — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) January 14, 2024

This is not the first instance that Manchin has criticized the Biden administration over the border crisis. In November, Manchin stated, “[w]e’ve got Democrats and Republicans fighting over the minutia: ‘Oh, it’s inhumane to secure the border.’ Well, my goodness, you can’t be the superpower of the world unless you secure the borders,” reported the New York Post. That same month in an interview with ‘Cats Roundtable’ on WABC 770 AM radio, Manchin said, “Biden has been pulled so far to the extreme left. He’s not the person we thought was going to bring the country together…” (RELATED: Manchin Could Ditch Democrats For Presidential Bid)

Since Biden took office, over 6 million encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border, according to the Republican Homeland Security Committee. In 2023, nearly 170 individuals on the terror watch list were apprehended at the southern border. The committee further reports that Customs and Border control seized over 27,000 pounds of fentanyl at the border.