‘Not MAGA’: Donald Trump Directly Attacks Vivek Ramaswamy

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump directly attacked GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy Saturday evening on social media.

Trump directly trashed Ramaswamy for the first time in a Truth Social post, stating that the Republican hopeful is “not MAGA.”

“Vivek started his campaign as a great supporter, ‘the best President in generations,’ etc. Unfortunately, now all he does is disguise his support in the form of deceitful campaign tricks,” Trump wrote. “Very sly, but a vote for Vivek is a vote for the ‘other side’ — don’t get duped by this.”

“Vote for ‘TRUMP,’ don’t waste your vote! Vivek is not MAGA,” Trump wrote. “The Biden indictments against his Political Opponent will never be allowed in this Country, they are already beginning to fall! MAGA!!!”

Many believe Ramaswamy is poised to be Trump’s vice president due to his staunch support for, and refusal to criticize, the former president. Ramaswamy filed an amicus brief Thursday backing Trump’s bid to reverse the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to remove him from the state’s 2024 election ballot. (RELATED: Vivek Ramaswamy Says Voting For Trump Is A ‘Trap’ During Iowa Town Hall)

Ramaswamy responded to Trump’s attack Saturday evening in a video posted on X. He urged supporters to “open your eyes” to the uphill battle Trump faces, writing that “this system will stop at nothing to keep this man away from the White House.”

Here’s the plot & it’s hiding in plain sight: 1. Narrow this to a 2-horse race between Trump & Haley.

2. Eliminate Trump.

3. Trot their puppet into the White House. I respect the hell out of Trump. He’s the best President of the 21st century. I’ve defended him at every step… pic.twitter.com/2ws18qLQYR — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) January 13, 2024

“They want to narrow this down two to a two-horse race between Donald Trump and Nikki Haley, a puppet who they can control,” Ramaswamy said. “Then they want to eliminate Donald Trump, this spring or whenever it is, and trot their puppet into the White House.”

“It’s hiding in plain sight. We’re not gonna look back a year from now and say, ‘Oh, we were shocked that that happened.’ I think we’re gonna look back a year from now and say, ‘How could we not see that happening when every clue was hiding in plain sight,” Ramaswamy said.

Ramaswamy currently sits at 4.1 percent support in national Republican primary polls, and he is polling at 6.8 percent in Iowa, according to RealClearPolitics.