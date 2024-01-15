Education

Iowa Ranks 31st Among The States For Percentage Of Its 25-And-Older Population With A College Degree

Terence P. Jeffrey Contributor
Iowa was tied with Idaho in ranking 31st among the 50 states for the percentage of its 25-and-older population who had earned a bachelor’s degree or higher as of 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

In both Iowa and Idaho, according to the Census Bureau survey, 32.3% of individuals 25 and older had earned at least a bachelor’s degree.

Massachussetts led the nation with 46.6% of its 25-and-older population having earned a bachelor’s degree or higher. Colorado was second with 45.9%; Vermont was third with 44.2%; Maryland was fourth with 43.8%; and New Jersey was fifth with 43.5%. (RELATED: Everything You Need To Know About The Iowa Caucuses)

West Virginia and Mississippi tied for last place with only 24.8% of their 25-and-older populations having earned a bachelor’s degree or higher.

Arkansas ranked 48th with 25.4%; Nevada ranked 47th with 27.0%; Louisiana ranked 46th with 27.1%; and Kentucky ranked 45th with 27.9%.

The states with the highest percentages of their 25-and-older populations having earned bachelor’s degrees or higher tended to elect Democrats to the U.S. Senate. In fact, all 24 senators from the 12 states where the highest percentages of their 25-and-older populations had earned bachelor’s degrees or higher were Democrats (or in the case of Bernie Sanders, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.)

By contrast, 25 of the 30 senators from the 15 states where the lowest percentages of the population had earned bachelor’s degrees or higher were Republicans.

STATES RANKED BY PERCENTAGE OF 25-AND-OLDER POPULATIONS WITH A BACHELOR’S DEGREE OR HIGHER

1-Massachusett       46.6%         Edward Markey (D.); Elizabeth Warren (D.)

2-Colorado              45.9%         Michael Bennett (D.); John Hickenlooper (D.)

3-Vermont               44.3%         Bernie Sanders (I.); Peter Welch, (D.)

4-Maryland             43.8%         Benjamin Cardin (D.); Chris Van Hollen (D.)

5-New Jersey          43.5%         Cory Booker (D.); Robert Menendez (D.)

6-Virginia                42.2%         Tim Kaine (D.); Mark Warner (D.)

7-Connecticut         41.9%         Richard Blumenthal (D.); Chris Murphy (D.)

8-New Hampshire 41.3%         Margaret Wood Hassan (D.); Jeane Shaheen (D.)

9-New York             40.00%       Kirsten Gillibrand (D.); Chuck Schumer (D.)

10-Rhode Island     39.6%         Jack Reed (D.); Sheldon Whitehouse (D.)

11-Washington        39.5%         Maria Cantwell (D.); Patty Murray (D.)

12-Minnesota          39.1%         Amy Klobuchar (D.); Tina Smith (D.)

13-Utah                     37.9%         Mike Lee (R.); Mitt Romney (R.)

14-Illinois                 37.7%         Tammy Duckworth (D); Dick Durbin (D.)

15-California            37.0%         Laphonza Butler (D.); Alex Padilla (D.)

16-Delaware            36.5%         Thomas Carper (D.); Chris Coons (D.)

17-Oregon                36.3%         Jeff Merkley (D.); Ron Wyden (D.)

18-Maine                 36.1%         Susan Collins (R.); Angus Kings (I.)

19-North Carolina 35.9%         Ted Budd (R.); Thom Tillis (R.)

20-Kansas               35.6%         Roger Marshall (R.); Jerry Moran (R.)

21-Hawaii                35.4%         Mazie Hirono (D.); Brian Schatz (D.)

22-Pennsylvania    35.1%         Robert Casey (D.); John Fetterman (D.)

23-Georgia              34.7%         Jon Ossof (D.); Raphael Warnock (D.)

23-Nebraska           34.7%         Deb Fischer (R.); Pete Ricketts (R.)

25-Montana           34.6%         Steve Daines (R.); Jon Tester (D.)

26-Florida              34.3%         Marco Rubio (R.); Rick Scott (R.)

27-Texas                 33.9%          John Cornyn (R.); Ted Cruz (R.)

28-Wisconsin        33.2%         Tammy Baldwin (D.); Ron Johnson (R.)

29-Arizona             33.0%           Mark Kelly (D.); Kyrsten Sinema (I)

30-South Carolina 32.6%         Lindsey Graham (R.); Tim Scott (R.)

31-Idaho                  32.3%         Mike Crapo (R.); James Risch (R.)

31-Iowa                   32.3%         Joni Ernst (R.); Chuck Grassley (R.)

33-Missouri           32.2%         Josh Hawley (R.); Eric Schmitt (R.)

34-Michigan          32.1%         Gary Peters (D.); Debbie Stabenow (D.)

35-Ohio                   32.0%         Sherrod Brown (D.); J.D. Vance (R.)

36-North Dakota   31.8%         Kevin Cramer (R.); John Hoeven (R.)

37-South Dakota   31.6%         Mike Rounds (R.); John Thune (R.)

38-Tennessee        31.1%         Marsha Blackburn (R.); Bill Hagerty (R.)

39-Alaska               30.6%         Lisa Murkowski (R.); Dan Sullivan (R.)

40-New Mexico     30.5%         Martin Heinrich (D.); Ben Ray Lujan (D.)

41-Indiana              29.6%         Mike Braun (R.); Todd Young (R.)

41-Wyoming           29.6%         John Barrasso (R.); Cynthia Lummis (R.)

43-Alabama            28.8%         Katie Boyd Britt (R.); Tommy Tuberville (R.)

44-Oklahoma          28.5%         James Lankford (R.); Markwayne Mullin (R.)

45-Kentucky           27.9%         Mitch McConnell (R.); Rand Paul (R.)

46-Louisiana          27.1%         Bill Cassidy (R.); John Kennedy (R.)

47-Nevada              27.0%         Catherine Cortez Masto (D.); Jacky Rosen (D.)

48-Arkansas           25.4%         John Boozman (R.); Tom Cotton (R.)

49-Mississippi       24.8%         Cindy Hyde-Smith (R.); Roger Wicker (R.)

49-West Virginia   24.8%         Shelley Moore Capito (R.); Joe Manchin (D.)

