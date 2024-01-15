Iranian Foreign Minister Gets Invite To Global Elite Confab Despite Support For Hamas

The World Economic Forum (WEF) has invited Iran’s foreign minister to its conference in Davos this week, despite his vocal support for Hamas and strong ties to Islamic terrorism.

The (WEF) annual conference hosts “the foremost political, business, cultural and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas,” according to the organization’s website. WEF has invited Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian to be a keynote speaker at Davos, despite his ties to and support for Islamic terrorism, including defending the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks and the ongoing Houthi aggression against U.S. and Western forces in the Red Sea. (RELATED: WEF Report Ranks ‘Misinformation’ As Greater Risk Than War, Poverty Or Migration)

It looks like #Iran‘s regime’s foreign minister is now on the @WEF program at Davos for 1/17/2024. The theme of WEF this year is “Rebuilding Trust.” You can’t make it up. This is a man who defended #Hamasterrorists as they raped women, baked babies in ovens, sliced women’s… pic.twitter.com/MP9UIHt36J — Jason Brodsky (@JasonMBrodsky) January 15, 2024

Amir-Abdollahian will join CNN’s Fareed Zakaria at the WEF on Jan. 17 for a “conversation” on “achieving security and cooperation in a fractured world,” according to the event description. Amir-Abdollahian has attended prior WEF conferences for similar discussions.

Amir-Abdollahian has met with Hamas leadership on several occasions and defended the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks against Israel that left over 1,200 civilians dead, according to Iran International. Amir-Abdollahian claimed in December 2023 that the U.S. and Israel “will never be able to wipe out Hamas” and warned that a broader regional conflict is inevitable if Israel’s counteroffensive against the terror group does not end, according to Reuters and L’Orient Today.

Amir-Abdollahian is a staunch supporter of Iran’s Islamic terror network and has referred to himself as a “solider” for Qassem Soleimani, the former commander of the Iran Revolutionary Guard Corp (IRGC) who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020, according to Foreign Policy magazine.

Brodsky noted that companies partnering with the WEF should be concerned that their brands will be associated with Amir-Abdollahian and Iran’s terror regime. Calls have been made to revoke Amir-Abdollahian’s invitation to the conference.

The WEF did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.