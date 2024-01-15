Male Escort Gets Five Years For Castrating Another Man On Pay-Per-View

An extreme United Kingdom body modification group’s ringleader Marius Gustavson admitted to paying Damien Byrnes, 36, for his castration for a pay-per-view video content in February of 2017, according to multiple reports.

Gustavson paid Byrnes £500 for the procedure, the UK Times reported. His website has produced revenue north of £200,000, according to the Telegraph. (RELATED: Feds Bust Sprawling Prostitution Ring Allegedly Serving Politicians, Military Officers)

Byrnes, Jacob Crimi-Appleby, 23, and Nathaniel Arnold, 48, pleaded guilty to the act of grievous bodily harm with intent, according to the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Male escort Damien Byrnes has reportedly been sentenced to five years in jail.

Crimi-Appleby admitted to freezing Gustavson’s leg, necessitating amputation, according to The Telegraph. Arnold, a former nurse, reportedly confessed to removing part of Gustavson’s nipple in 2019 using anesthetic he stole from his workplace at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital. Arnold also pleaded guilty to the possession of extreme pornography, The Telegraph reported.

Prosecutor Caroline Carberry KC listed Byrnes among nine others charged for extreme body modification procedures, according to the BBC. Carberry reportedly told the court Gustavson referred to himself “the eunuch-maker” and played a role in “numerous” extreme body-modification surgeries.

Gustavson received £17,987 in disability benefits after having to amputate his leg once it was frozen, according to the UK Times. Police have reportedly identified a dozen mutilation victims on his website but a large number are still yet to be traced.

Byrnes told the court he was “appalled and ashamed” by his actions in 2017, according to Metro. Lisa Byrd, his representative, reportedly claimed traumatic experiences from his Catholic upbringing in Ireland had let to drug addiction and despair.

“This case is unique. It is quite unlike any other case I have dealt with,” the judge, Mark Lucraft KC, said, Bracknell News reported.