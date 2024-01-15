Suspicious Frequent Flyer Miles Uncover $130,000,000 Money Laundering Scheme, Resulting In Arrests: REPORT

A sophisticated money laundering operation worth approximately $132 million has been brought to its knees by the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency (NCA), the agency announced Friday.

A recent court decision in London has resulted in the conviction of two more individuals — 40-year-old Ali Al-Nawab and 41-year-old Mehdi Amrollahbibiyouki — pushing the total to 16 convicted couriers. An extensive investigation aided, in part, by tracking a key suspect’s frequent flyer account, led to this development according to an NCA press release.

The scheme caught the attention of authorities in 2020, when customs officials stumbled upon nearly $636,000 in a misplaced bag on the way from London to Dubai, The Wall Street Journal reported. Further investigations reportedly led to the arrest of two women attempting to smuggle substantial cash amounts. The NCA successfully linked the confiscated money to a suspect known for similar offenses through DNA and fingerprint analysis found on the cash’s packaging, according to the outlet.

The booking information for the flights taken by these women, obtained through their email and phone numbers, revealed a broader network of couriers, The Wall Street Journal reported. These findings shed light on a well-orchestrated operation involving numerous trips designed to transport illicit funds. (RELATED: Blue City Mayor’s Finance Director Charged With Money Laundering Linked To Alleged Prison Drug Smuggling Scheme)

Two men have become the latest members of a multimillion-pound money laundering network to be convicted following a major NCA investigation into cash smuggling from the UK to the UAE. FULL STORY ➡️ https://t.co/TpWFAeTrsR pic.twitter.com/txPlxDtdYG — National Crime Agency (NCA) (@NCA_UK) January 12, 2024

The couriers, often posing as tourists, frequently traveled in business class, taking advantage of higher luggage allowances, The Wall Street Journal reported. Their destinations typically included luxury hotels in Dubai, with trips earning them up to approximately $6,300, according to The Wall Street Journal. 83 such trips were made between Nov. 2019 to Oct. 2020 and approximately $132 million of money was smuggled, the agency said.

A pivotal breakthrough in the case was the discovery of the ringleader, Abdulla Mohammad Ali Bin Beyat Alfalasi, Simply Flying revealed. He reportedly used his Emirates Skywards account for booking these flights. This not only led to his own first-class benefits but also became a crucial piece of evidence in tracking down other individuals involved in the scheme, according to the outlet.

“The money carried in these suitcases was directly linked to the harm and violence associated with organised crime,” Adrian Searle, Director of the National Economic Crime Centre in the NCA, said in the agency statement. “The very purpose of organised crime is to make money. By going after it and those who launder it, we are targeting the heart of the criminal business model.”

“Those involved will now rightly also realise the consequences for them personally – a criminal conviction,” he added.