Anti-Israel Biden Staffer Protest Derailed By 3 Inches Of Snow In DC

An anti-Israel protest reportedly planned by members of President Joe Biden’s administration was seemingly derailed after the Washington, D.C., area got several inches of snow ahead of Tuesday.

“Feds United for Peace,” a coalition of members from 22 federal agencies within the Biden administration, were first reported to hold a “Day of Mourning” on Tuesday, in protest of how the president has handled the Israel-Hamas war, according to Al-Monitor. To observe the “Day of Mourning,” staffers were encouraged to stay home from work in support of a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war, according to an Instagram post named “Feds United for Peace.”

But after Washington, D.C., received three to six inches of snow, all federal offices were closed Tuesday, forcing staffers in the administration to work remotely the same day the organizers of the protest encouraged staffers to stay home.

“This Day of Mourning was not just for federal employees in Washington but for employees across the country,” the Feds United for Peace told the Daily Caller in a statement. “Despite the closure of federal offices in Washington because of the weather, many employees eligible for telework still participated in the Day of Mourning. We do not have a final figure to share at this point.”

The group shared a list with the Daily Caller of 27 federal agencies that it expected participants from. Some of the agencies included the Department of Defense, the Federal Aviation Administration, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Internal Revenue Service and the Department of State.