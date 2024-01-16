Two Planes Collide In Japan For Second Time In Two Weeks

Two passenger planes collided at a Japanese airport on Tuesday, marking the second such incident to occur in the last two weeks.

A Korean Air Lines plane carrying 289 people clipped a stationary Cathay Pacific Airways plane at New Chitose Airport, Sky News reported. The incident occurred around 5:30 p.m. local time and no injuries were reported, according to the outlet.

#BREAKING ✈️💥A Korean Air and Cathay Pacific passenger aircraft collided at Hokkaido’s Shin-Chitose Airport at around 5:30 on the 16th, according to NHK. No injuries have been confirmed so far, according to the local police station.#Japan #planecrash pic.twitter.com/akrat2XUW4 — 鳳凰資訊 PhoenixTV News (@PhoenixTV_News) January 16, 2024

The Korean Air Lines plane was preparing for takeoff when the towing car pushing the aircraft on the tarmac slipped on some ice, causing the aircraft’s left wing to clip the Cathay Pacific Airways plane’s right tail wing, according to the New York Post.

There was no one aboard the Cathay plane at the time of the collision, Sky News noted, citing the Kyodo News agency. (RELATED: More Than 300 People Somehow Survive A Major Airplane Fire After Suspected Midair Crash)

The circumstances that led to the incident remain unclear.

A similar but more serious collision left five people dead on Jan. 2 when a Japan Airlines flight collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane that was on its way to aid earthquake victims. One of the six crew members on the Coast Guard plane survived, as did all 379 people on the Japan Airlines flight, which made a fiery landing at Tokyo’s Haneda airport.