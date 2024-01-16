Politics

Trump’s Legal Team Gets Big Shakeup

Donald Trump Found Liable For Sexual Abuse And Defamation Of E. Jean Carroll

(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Brianna Lyman News and Commentary Writer
Former President Donald Trump’s legal team got a shakeup Monday after his attorney, Joe Tacopina, withdrew himself.

Tacopina told the outlet he withdrew “on all matters.” In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the Manhattan-based case alleging Trump gave “hush money” payments to porn star Stormy Daniel and falsified business records, Tacopina also stepped down, according to ABC News.

“I write to respectfully inform the Court that my firm, Chad Seigel and I hereby withdraw as counsel for Defendant Donald J. Trump in this proceeding.”

Susan Necheles is Trump’s current lead counsel in the case, ABC News reported. (RELATED: ‘Is That The Desperation We’re At?’: Dana Bash And Alina Habba Get Into Tense Exchange About Sexual Harassment Verdict)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 09: Writer E. Jean Carroll leaves a Manhattan court house after a jury found former President Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990's on May 09, 2023 in New York City. The jury awarded her $5 million in damages for her battery and defamation claims. Carroll has testified that she was raped by former President Trump, giving details about the alleged attack in the mid-1990s. Trump had stated that the attack never happened and has denied meeting her. He did not taken the stand during the trial. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Tacopina also represented Trump in his defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Tacopina previously worked with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Fox News’ Sean Hannity and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, told Reuters that “President Trump has the most experienced, qualified, disciplined, and overall strongest legal team ever assembled as he continues to fight for America and Americans against these partisan, Crooked Joe Biden-led election interference hoaxes.”