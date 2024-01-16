Trump’s Legal Team Gets Big Shakeup

Former President Donald Trump’s legal team got a shakeup Monday after his attorney, Joe Tacopina, withdrew himself.

Tacopina told the outlet he withdrew “on all matters.” In a letter to Judge Juan Merchan, who is overseeing the Manhattan-based case alleging Trump gave “hush money” payments to porn star Stormy Daniel and falsified business records, Tacopina also stepped down, according to ABC News.

“I write to respectfully inform the Court that my firm, Chad Seigel and I hereby withdraw as counsel for Defendant Donald J. Trump in this proceeding.”

Susan Necheles is Trump’s current lead counsel in the case, ABC News reported. (RELATED: ‘Is That The Desperation We’re At?’: Dana Bash And Alina Habba Get Into Tense Exchange About Sexual Harassment Verdict)

Tacopina also represented Trump in his defamation case brought by E. Jean Carroll. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $5 million in damages.

Tacopina previously worked with Yankees star Alex Rodriguez, Fox News’ Sean Hannity and rapper A$AP Rocky.

Trump’s spokesman, Steven Cheung, told Reuters that “President Trump has the most experienced, qualified, disciplined, and overall strongest legal team ever assembled as he continues to fight for America and Americans against these partisan, Crooked Joe Biden-led election interference hoaxes.”