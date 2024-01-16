New York Pledges More Than $2 Billion To Assist City Migrant Crisis

Democratic New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced her intent to devote more than $2 billion from the state’s budget to help New York City manage its migrant crisis.

There are nearly 70,000 migrants under New York City’s care, and Democratic Mayor Eric Adams has asked the federal government for more funding to deal with the surge. New York’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2025, which totals more than $230 billion, contains $2.4 billion to support the city’s migrant efforts, which is an increase from last year’s allocated $1.9 billion, according to an office press release. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Immigrant Released Into US Thanks Biden, Says He Fears Trump)

“In our budget, we’re committing $2.4 billion to help New York City manage the migrant crisis,” Hochul said in a statement on Tuesday. “But the crisis won’t change until we see change in policy. I’ll be in Washington on Friday to support federal legislation & push for more funding to help the City.”

In our budget, we’re committing $2.4 billion to help New York City manage the migrant crisis. But the crisis won’t change until we see change in policy. I’ll be in Washington on Friday to support federal legislation & push for more funding to help the City. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) January 16, 2024

The money would be used for short-term shelter services, larger emergency housing and health care, according to NBC 4 New York. The funds would also be used to help migrants navigate the processes for asylum and obtaining work permits.

Border Patrol encountered approximately 2 million migrants entering the country illegally in fiscal year 2023, according to federal data. There were also 172 encounters with migrants whose names were on the federal terrorist watchlist during the same time period, which was up from 98 in fiscal year 2022.

Hochul did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.