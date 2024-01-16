MATT EAGAN: The Senate’s Border Bill Is A Bust

The border is a crisis by design. The left rejoices at each record broken. This is the outcome they wanted when they took control of the White House three years ago. What Biden and the left don’t want is the American people paying attention as they smuggle and traffic millions of people into the country, on the taxpayer dollar.

December saw the most encounters at our Southern border in our nation’s history. A truly jaw-dropping fact that Americans are almost numb to after three years of this Biden-made crisis, resulting in 7.5 million border encounters, as of October 2023. President Biden has a stunning disapproval rating of 68% among all voters on the issue of immigration. The president is scapegoating his responsibility to defend American sovereignty by passing the duty of protecting the homeland to the least productive institution in America—the United States Senate. Various senators, some who have advocated for amnesty for millions, have been negotiating behind closed doors for months to try and relieve the political pressure. Americans need to remember the truth—President Biden created this crisis; he could end it today through executive action if he wanted to.

When President Biden took office, he inherited the most secure border in our lives, and he saw this as a problem. Immediately he did away with the Migrant Protection Protocols, better known as Remain in Mexico; safe third country agreements were dissolved; and loopholes in asylum and parole laws were exploited as quickly as possible. This created the crisis we see today. There were no changes in immigration law between the Trump administration and the Biden administration—just executive policy. (RELATED: CHAD WOLF And ROBERT LAW: The American People Don’t Want To Be Complicit In Human Trafficking At The Border)

President Biden’s only issue with the border crisis is the American people’s very clear dissent. The gap between what the American people want and what President Biden is doing is only widening. This is why Biden publicly supports the current legislative negotiations in the Senate. Biden can publicly say he’s willing to make “significant compromises” and increase border funding because he knows it won’t change the outcome at the border—but it would shift the blame off him.

President Biden knows that watered-down border security and an increase in funding will not secure the border. The facts can clearly show us this is not a funding issue. If we increase funding for current border operations, we will simply expedite the work Border Patrol and other DHS employees are already doing, processing and transporting illegal aliens. This means the illegal immigration conveyor belt will only move faster. Biden knew this when he requested supplemental spending for the southern U.S. border late last fall. It’s not to secure the border, but instead to provide more resources for current operations and encourage more people to trek to our country. (RELATED: JENNY BETH MARTIN: Alejandro Mayorkas Is Finally Getting A Taste Of Accountability)

Paired with the increased spending, a compromise of policy changes is also being discussed in the Senate negotiations. At first sight, this sounds amicable; why not get some wins signed into law while we have the opportunity? The devil is in the details.

The bits of information concerning the policy changes in this deal confirm these fears. The deal would allow 5,000 illegal crossings a day before any migrants were turned away. That’s 1.8 million every year, more than the population of West Virginia. Even President Barrack Obama’s Homeland Security Secretary admitted that 1,000 a day overwhelms the system and 4,000 a day is crisis, but the U.S. Senate is okay with 5,000. Add this to immediate work authorizations for those illegally entering the country, taxpayer-funded lawyers for subsets of aliens, and increasing the number of green cards by 50,000 per year. In return, Republicans got minor tweaks made to the parole system so it would require migrants to come to a port of entry with prior authorization. Many claiming parole already have due to the implementation of CB1 app. Clearly this will not solve the crisis. Speaker Mike Johnson is correct when he said, “Absolutely Not.”

Unless you comprehensively close the loopholes that are being exploited, as the House-passed “Secure the Border Act” does, a belligerent administration will abuse the laws that are not fixed—just as we are seeing now. President Biden and the radicals who run his administration know that if a compromise became law, they could still let millions into the U.S. and, at the same time, be able to tell the American people they passed legislation to secure the border. Their goal is to pull the wool over the eyes of the American people, so the citizens of this great nation don’t see—and don’t blame President Biden for the border crisis.

If Biden wanted to end the crisis and end the public pressure he is facing on this issue, he could reimplement the Trump era policies that secured the border. But every day, he chooses not to.

Matt Eagan is the Director of Federal Affairs for the Texas Public Policy Foundation.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

