ABE HAMADEH And BRYAN LEIB: The World Needs Trump Now More Than Ever As It Teeters On The Brink Of Chaos

As we look back on the presidency of Donald Trump, there’s a compelling case to be made that his strong and bold leadership left the world in a safer state and our nation and people stronger than ever before.

President Trump’s domestic and foreign policies had a positive impact on global stability while also weakening the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, the Islamic Republic of Iran.

A hallmark of President Trump’s presidency was the motto of “Peace through Strength.” We all saw first hand that when our Commander-in-Chief projected strength onto the world, the world was a safer place. (RELATED: SHOSHANA BRYEN: Biden Lectures Israel On War While Showering Ukraine With Aid)

We did not see the record levels of illegal border crossings happening during the Trump administration, wars in the Middle East, or an emboldened Iran who now all but dictates Middle East foreign policy.

The Biden administration’s many foreign policy failures have destabilized the world and portrayed nothing but weakness from the United States. A stark contrast from the leadership we saw under President Trump.

For example, President Trump took decisive actions when he designated the Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a terrorist organization during his presidency. Less than a month into his term as Commander in Chief, President Joe Biden removed the Iranian backed Houthi rebels from the terrorist designation list.

When we look at President Trump’s foreign policy legacy, it would be impossible to not mention the fact that he, Jared Kushner, David Friedman and many others in the administration brought peace to the Middle East without any bullets being fired or bombs being dropped with the Nobel Peace Prize deserving Abraham Accords.

The Abraham Accords stand as a shining example of President Trump’s unorthodox yet effective approach to diplomacy. By brokering historic peace agreements between Israel and multiple Arab nations, the Trump administration achieved what many deemed impossible and what many others said would start WWII.

These accords not only reshaped the geopolitical landscape in the Middle East, but also brought about newfound stability and cooperation in the region between governments, institutions and citizens.

In his role as Commander in Chief, President Trump’s resolute military actions underscored his commitment to protecting American interests, supporting our allies and maintaining global peace.

The targeted strike on Qasem Soleimani, a key figure in Iran’s military, demonstrated a willingness to take decisive action against those who posed a threat to U.S. security. This assertive stance is seen by proponents as a crucial element in deterring potential adversaries.

Sadly, the United States of America has lost our deterrence and our seat at the leadership table as the new axis of evil of Russia, China and the Islamic Republic of Iran has grown stronger than ever before.

Economic prowess was yet another hallmark of Trump’s presidency. A strong U.S. economy had a ripple effect worldwide, fostering stability and reducing the likelihood of international conflicts. Prior to the COVID pandemic that originated in China, our nation experienced record-low unemployment rates and robust economic expansion.

Domestically, the national security measures implemented by the Trump administration, including stringent immigration policies and a focus on securing our U.S. borders, were essential steps in safeguarding the nation against the bad actors who seek to destroy our nation.

By prioritizing the safety of American citizens, Trump aimed to create a more secure homeland, contributing to a safer global environment. He aimed to do this and his actions and policies ensured he accomplished this goal.

When we look at today’s situation, we have thousands of illegal immigrants coming through our border every single day and hundreds on the terrorist watch list that have been apprehended.

The “America First” philosophy championed by President Trump resonated with the American people who believe that prioritizing national interests is key to ensuring the safety and prosperity of the United States and that of our allies around the world.

When we concentrate on domestic strength, the U.S. is better positioned to address global challenges and lead with strength on the world stage.

One thing is certain, President Trump’s “Peace through Strength” mantra led to Americans being safer at home and more respected than ever before on the world stage. The American people will take peace through strength vs. President Biden’s failed foreign policies every single day.

Abe Hamadeh, Former Army Intelligence Officer and Candidate for Arizona’s 8th Congressional District.

Bryan Leib, CEO and Founder of Henry PR and Senior Fellow for Center for Fundamental Rights in Budapest, Hungary.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.