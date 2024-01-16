Supreme Court Dismisses Request To Take On Trans Student Bathroom Case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to review a lower court’s decision to allow a female student in the boys’ bathroom at an Indiana school district.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville appealed to the Supreme Court in 2023 after the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that a female student who identified as transgender must be allowed to use the boys’ bathroom at school, according to Reuters. The justices declined to review the decision and did not offer an explanation, according to an order list published by the court. (RELATED: Biden Admin Investigates School After Man Identifying As Trans Allegedly Exposed Genitalia To 4 Freshmen Girls)

The child, named only as A.C., was 13 at the beginning of the lawsuit, claims to have identified as transgender from as young as 8 years old, uses a male name and male pronouns and has a “typically masculine haircut and clothing,” according to NBC News. The Seventh Circuit Court determined that the district’s policy barring students from using bathrooms contrary to their biological sex was violating Title IX and the 14th Amendment, according to Reuters.

The Supreme Court declined in 2021 to consider a similar case involving transgender students using bathrooms outside of their biological sex, according to NBC News. Lower courts across the nation will continue to hear similar cases, but the Supreme Court could revisit the issue at a later date.

The Metropolitan School District of Martinsville did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.