‘I Was A Little Surprised’: Voters React To Vivek Ramaswamy Suspending Campaign After Iowa Loss

DES MOINES, Iowa — Vivek Ramaswamy suspended his campaign after coming in fourth at the Iowa caucuses Monday night, and voters told the Daily Caller News Foundation that they were disappointed the former business mogul didn’t “push forward.”

Iowa voters backed former President Donald Trump in Iowa by 51%, with Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida in second at 21.3%, former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley received 19% and came in third, while Ramaswamy received 7.7%, according to The New York Times. After Monday’s loss, Ramaswamy told a packed room of voters that he was endorsing Trump because he couldn’t see a way forward and voters told the DCNF they were a “little surprised” by the decision so soon, but indicated they understood it. (RELATED: Trump Wins Iowa Caucus In Landslide)

“I can see the logic behind it,” Aaron, an Iowa voter, told the DCNF. “I kind of wished he would have pushed forward, but it’s their choice in how they want to move forward. I think there’s going to be some interesting things. He’s just getting started for how he can serve this country.”

“I was a little surprised,” another voter, Sam, explained to the DCNF. “I thought he would go on to New Hampshire, South Carolina and Michigan, as I said, but that’s all right. It’s his decision.”

Ramaswamy spent a significant amount of time in the Hawkeye State, completing a “full Grassley,” named after Sen. Chuck Grassley who makes the trip to all 99 of Iowa’s counties every year. As the youngest candidate in the race, Ramaswamy often touted his connection with young voters but failed to generate enough support to bring the other voting factions together in time for the ballot box.

Others said they hoped his endorsement of the former president would potentially lead to Ramaswamy becoming Trump’s vice president. Marty, a first-time caucus-goer told the DCNF that he had gotten to his precinct just a minute late and was unable to get in but said that he wanted to support Ramaswamy moving forward, even if it was alongside Trump.

“I think a lot of people that would vote for Vivek would also vote for Trump if Vivek wasn’t an option,” Marty told the DCNF. “I think they would go Trump’s way. So Vivek of course is number one but if you can’t quite get it this time, maybe you get it next time when Trump’s not eligible for a third term, so maybe he’d be the front runner next time.”

“Originally, he won me from Trump,” James told the DCNF. “I was in Trump’s camp, and he won me. So if he wants us to go back, who am I to say no?”

Despite this, Trump aide Jason Miller said Sunday that voters should “probably” rule Ramaswamy out for Trump’s vice president pick, after the former president went after Ramaswamy’s “deceitful campaign tricks,” according to The New York Post.

One voter, Prsproscovia, told the DCNF that even though she “respected” Ramaswamy’s endorsement of Trump, she didn’t know that she would follow him with her vote.

“I’m not going to lie, I respect his decision,” she said. “So you know, you can’t decide for people on who the president of America is. So I am not going to say he made the right decision to endorse Trump.”

