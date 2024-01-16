GOP Rep. Wesley Hunt Fires Back At Heckler Calling Him ‘Racist’ For Supporting Trump

Republican Texas Rep. Wesley Hunt fired back at a heckler Monday who called him “racist” for supporting former President Donald Trump.

Hunt spoke during the Iowa Caucus Monday night where Trump secured an historic victory with 51% of the vote. He praised Trump as the only one in the race who can save the country from the “brink of disaster.”

“How can a black man stand here and talk to us about racists?” a man in the audience shouted. “How can a black man talk to us about racists? I don’t care about a black man talk to us about racists. How can a black man do this on Martin Luther King Day?”

“How can you turn your back?!” the man continued, as others in attendance were physically removed from the gymnasium.

Following the incident, Hunt turned to Twitter to defend Trump, saying the former president judges him by the contents of his character, rather than the color of his skin.

“Tonight, at the Timberline Caucus, as I spoke on behalf of President Trump an enraged man attempted to stop my speech. He shouted Trump was ‘racist.’ You know, the same tired trope we’ve heard over and over again,” Hunt said on Twitter. “But on this day, of all days, Martin Luther King Day, the people of Iowa, just like President Trump judge me not by the color of my skin but by the content of my character. The anti-Trump movement is in full blown meltdown.” (RELATED: MSNBC, CNN Censor Trump’s Victory Speech After Historic Win In Iowa)

At the event, Hunt added that a majority white district elected him because of the “content of [his] character.” He then told a story about Trump meeting his five-year-old daughter.

“He scooped her up, looked at her and said, ‘you are a beautiful little girl and you can be whatever you want in this world and your daddy loves you.’ And he sat her back down, looked at me and said, ‘Mr. Hunt, she’s gonna be somebody in this world.’ Immediately I realized, this guy’s a grandpa. He is doing this because he has grandkids too and that’s why, he is fighting to save the soul of our nation, not just for me, not just for you, but for my kids and his grandkids before our future,” he continued.