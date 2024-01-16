Zelenskyy Woos Wall Street Elites At World Economic Forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is cozying up to Wall Street leaders at the World Economic Forum’s conference in Davos, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy engaged in discussions with JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman and Bridgewater Associates Founder Ray Dalio on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg. The Ukrainian president is striving to boost financial support to address his country’s ongoing war with Russia at the conference in Europe. (RELATED: President Invites Zelensky To White House As Biden Administration Makes Push For More Ukraine Aid)

The Russian narratives know no bounds of absurdity: moreover, they are nothing more than creations of the Russian propaganda machine. Here are the top 5️⃣ narratives that Russia employs against #Ukraine, along with evidence as to why they have nothing to do with reality: pic.twitter.com/Xm3k6akMgM — MFA of Ukraine 🇺🇦 (@MFA_Ukraine) January 12, 2024

“I’m Jamie Dimon from JPMorgan Chase,” Dimon said when introducing himself to Zelenskyy, according to Bloomberg. “God bless you.”

Zelenskyy is appealing for investor support to assist with Ukraine’s beleaguered economy as over $100 billion in aid from the U.S. and Europe is in a state of limbo. His last appearance at Davos was in 2020, and this marks his first attendance at the World Economic Forum since Russia invaded his country.

The White House is urging Congress to direct more funds to Ukraine; White House budget chief Shalanda Young addressed a December letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson and leaders of the Senate, warning that without congressional action, the United States will run out of resources to keep supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia, Politico reported. President Joe Biden proposed a $106 billion supplemental spending package in October after Hamas attacked Israel, including over $61 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dimon, Blackstone and did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Bridgewater could not be reached for comment.

