It’s Time For Real Americans To Rally Around California Firebrand For President In ’24

Only one politician will Make America Great Again come November 2024: Gavin Newsom.

Yes, you read that right. The oily, serpent-like machine Democrat who hatched in the California hellscapes, slithered around the French Laundry in violation of his own pandemic rules and divorced the bodacious, inimitable Kimberly Guilfoyle, is doing more to save this Great Republic than any GOP or conservative politician, including, dare I say, Donald Trump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimberlyguilfoyle)



Newsom vetoed on Tuesday a bill from his state’s communist assembly that would have banned tackle football for youngsters under 12 due to farcical “safety concerns” surrounding CTE, a made-up medical diagnosis pushed by liberals to turn the NFL into a more Swiftie-friendly sport. (RELATED: John Daly’s Breakfast Of Champions Proves There’s Still Alphas Kicking In Biden’s America)

“I am deeply concerned about the health and safety of our young athletes, but an outright ban is not the answer,” the San Fran firebrand said in a statement. “My administration will work with the Legislature and the bill’s author to strengthen safety in youth football — while ensuring parents have the freedom to decide which sports are most appropriate for their children.”

That’s right. In a shocking turn of events, Gavin Newsom of all people has done more to defend parental rights than half the GOP governors in America. Asa Hutchinson wants to take your kids bris to the next level, but Gavin wants to keep football safe from the soy-fueled hordes. What a time to be alive.

The only things more American than playing tackle football are watching tackle football, drinking while watching tackle football, and drinking while watching kids get their bells rung playing tackle football. More importantly, football is also a pillar of the nation-state. The future American Patriots willing to lay down their lives for the Constitution hone their skills, their grit, and their determination in Pop Warner with Coach Skipp. They’re not becoming warriors playing Fortnite or participating in cross country. God forbid they play… soccer… (RELATED: They Failed To Destroy Football Itself — So Now Liberals Want To Destroy You, The Fan)

Newsom’s veto is a victory for sports. A victory for Real America. It’s a giant middle finger to his party, and to the refrigerator-shaped activists who want kids passive in the library at Drag Queen story hours, memorizing the latest letter in the LGBT alphabet soup, rather than on the gridiron sweating out their demons, learning tough life lessons about discipline, winning — the stuff of greatness.

If Newsom’s party-mates had it their way, the only footballs California’s kids would ever be exposed to would be hanging between the legs of their crossdressing PE teacher using the girls locker to shower after his pre-work pilates class.

Scoops has never endorsed a candidate for president, but this columnist “knows what time it is,” and that time requires nothing short of revolution.

It is time to reclaim tackle football for the masses. For America. For God.

Newsom for President ’24.