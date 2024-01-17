EXCLUSIVE: GOP Reps Introduce Bill To Stop Blue States From Providing Taxpayer-Funded Healthcare To Illegal Immigrants

Republican North Carolina Rep. Richard Hudson and Kentucky Rep. Brett Guthrie introduced a bill Wednesday to stop Democratic-led states from providing Medicare to illegal immigrants, according to a copy of the legislation first obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

The bill, which is entitled the “Protect Medicaid Act,” seeks to close a loophole that allows states to provide healthcare to illegal immigrants, according to the copy obtained by the DCNF. California recently expanded its state Medicaid program, known as Medical, to allow all illegal immigrants to receive coverage. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Illegal Immigrant Released Into US Thanks Biden, Says He Fears Trump)

California’s health care program for illegal immigrants covers sex change surgeries and hormones, the DCNF recently reported.

“Liberal states, like California, have abused loopholes to provide Medicaid to illegal immigrants at the expense of hardworking taxpayers. Not only is this against the law, but it further incentivizes more illegal crossings at our border,” Hudson said in a statement to the DCNF.

“Worse, it puts citizens who truly depend on the program on the backburner. This common sense bill will help protect Americans’ tax dollars from being used to subsidize illegal immigrants’ healthcare costs and ensure that the most vulnerable among us can get the care they need,” Hudson added.

Federal funding can’t go towards Medicaid coverage for illegal immigrants, but the states choosing to provide healthcare have used state funding for their programs.

The House bill would require the Inspector General’s office at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to review states’ actions and submit a report to Congress regarding the funding of healthcare for illegal immigrants.

“The actions taken by California and other states can significantly shift the Medicaid cost burden onto the federal government and threaten access to care for other vulnerable populations. House Republicans must pass this legislation to stop the flow of illegal immigrants at our border and not let the American taxpayers foot the bill for California’s and other blue state’s outrageous decisions,” Guthrie said in a statement to the DCNF.

Republican Louisiana Sen. Bill Cassidy introduced an accompanying bill on Jan. 11 in the Senate to address the issue.

