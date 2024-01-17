HART: Trump Wins Iowa With One Hand Tied Behind His Back

The Iowa caucuses were held Monday. The result: a resounding 51 percent win for the Democrats’ favorite Road Runner and favorite felon, Donald Trump.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a solid number two, something Joe Biden has not had since 2015. Now on to New Hampshire where they make their prisoners stamp out license plates all day that say, “Live Free or Die.” Unlike Iowa, New Hampshire is not very religious; 35 percent of New Hampshire voters identify as only “loosely affiliated with a church,” which is pollster-speak for lots of Episcopalians.

In the general, Trump should be able to beat Biden. From the border to inflation, from wars to corrupt wars, by any objective measure Biden is a disaster. But the mainstream media are not objective, and they carry the water for any Democrat. Clearly Joe has lost his faculties, but after 50 years in the business he instinctively goes into campaign mode. Biden recently visited the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to make a speech and said he knew the guy.

Biden then went to Valley Forge and compared himself to George Washington, saying Trump is a treasonous insurrectionist, and — his standard statement — “a threat to democracy.” Lost on Biden is that George Washington was the ultimate insurrectionist, and also that we are a republic, not a democracy. I know this because in that famous painting of Washington in that boat crossing the Delaware River to attack Trenton, he was the only one not rowing.

Even with Hunter Biden and all his nefarious activities, the Dems use lawfare via their Deep State to go after Trump. Dems will make sure Hunter is tried in Democrat-friendly cities; for some reason, his IRS trial will be in L.A. Hunter is charged with not paying his taxes so he could fund his extravagant lifestyle of sports cars, cocaine, crack, sex clubs, hookers, and Malibu beachfront homes (or, as it is called out there, the “California Bill of Rights”).

There is also a silly case in NYC claiming that, years ago, Trump tried to say his assets were worth more than they actually were in order to get a loan — a loan he paid back. Kevin O’Leary of “Shark Tank” fame points out that this happens with every loan. The borrower makes a case he is worth $1, and the lender is responsible for making his or her assessment. Then the lender decides to lend or not. O’Leary points out that every real estate developer in NYC would be convicted under the standard that this politically driven DA is using to get Trump.

And there is the Jack Smith/DOJ case against Trump, and the predawn raid on Mar-a-Lago, including Melania’s lingerie drawer, to get documents they were negotiating to return. Then, Biden and Pence end up having the same classified documents in even less secure locations.

Lastly, we have the Atlanta case. You can imagine the quality of the justice system in Atlanta. There is no time to go after real crimes with real victims when you are spending millions prosecuting Trump for a phone call trying to rustle up a few thousand votes. It was no different than Al Gore did in Florida in 2000 when he ran against Bush, with the hanging chads and all. But because it was Trump, District Attorney and Democrat activist Fani Willis got her marching orders to indict Trump, which got her TV time. A DA can famously indict a “ham sandwich.” And there is no bigger ham than Donald Trump.

But guess what? Fani has been showing hers to her married boyfriend lawyer. She hired a slip-and-fall attorney who advertises on buses and who has never tried a felony case. By some accounts she has paid him close to $1,000,000. They have traveled together on cruises to the Bahamas and elsewhere on Fulton County taxpayer money. I presume this was all “work,” as he examined her briefs on those trips.

Trump usually goes to the Iowa State Fair to campaign but with all the trials this year, he couldn’t. He likes to look at the cotton candy there so he can pick out his hair style for next year. They eat fried corn dogs dipped in mayonnaise at these fairs. He’d best not attend the Georgia State Fair and eat one of those things; Fani might arrest and indict him for Obstruction of Arteries.

