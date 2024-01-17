Horrifying Video Shows Moment Former ESPN Newscaster Falls Out Of Fast-Moving RV

A harrowing video shows the moment a former ESPN broadcaster was tossed from an RV onto a highway divider after his wife fell asleep at the wheel near the couple’s California home, according to Fox Los Angeles.

Cordell Patrick, a former color analyst for ESPN, was launched from his vehicle while it was moving at over 60 miles per hour, Trending Politics’ Colin Rugg reported. Patrick had reportedly just taken his seatbelt off and stood up to use the bathroom when his wife hit the divider, sending him straight through the driver’s side window head-first.

NEW: Former ESPN sportscaster Cordell Patrick gets thrown from his RV traveling 60 miles per hour on the freeway in California. This is insane. Right as Patrick had gotten up to use the bathroom, his wife fell asleep causing the vehicle to run into the center divider. Luckily,… pic.twitter.com/45Jo6cK0GN — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 17, 2024

Though lucky to be alive, Patrick suffered severe injuries, including burns to over 60% of his body, broken bones, a dislocated shoulder and a cut to the head requiring 17 stitches, according to Rugg. (RELATED: Grab Your Pitchforks, NFL Fans: The Ratings Are In For NFL’s Streamed Playoff Game And We’re All Doomed)

He is scheduled to undergo surgery on Wednesday, according to Fox Los Angeles.

“Why do you think you’re here?” a Fox LA reporter asked Patrick. “A higher power,” he responded. “My survival is a miracle. It truly is. There’s no ifs, ands or buts about it”

The witness whose dashcam recorded the incident told Fox he saw the entire accident occur. “I started running to the center divider and I saw him and I jumped down and ran to him,” Alf Smithey told Fox. “He was mentally there. The first thing he said was ‘How’s my wife?'”