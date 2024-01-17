‘I Would Love It’: Judge Threatens To Kick Trump Out Of Court In E. Jean Carroll Trial

Judge Lewis Kaplan threatened to remove former President Donald Trump from a New York courtroom Wednesday if he continued to be “disruptive” during the E. Jean Carroll defamation trial, according to CNN.

Shawn Crowley, Carrol’s lawyer, complained to Kaplan that Trump could be heard saying, “it is a witch hunt,” and, “it really is a con job” in the courtroom during testimony, according to CNN. Kaplan told Crowley that while Trump had the “right” to be at the trial, he would remove him if he continued to be disruptive. (RELATED: Judge Denies Trump’s Team From Referencing E. Jean Carroll’s Rape Claim For Future Defamation Trial)

“Mr. Trump has the right to be present here,” Kaplan said before directing his comments to Trump. “That right can be forfeited and it can be forfeited if he is disruptive, which what has been reported to me consists of. And if he disregards court orders, Mr. Trump, I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial.”

Trump threw up his hands at the judge’s comment, according to CNN, and Kaplan replied by saying, “I understand you’re probably eager for me to do that.”

“I would love it,” Trump reportedly replied.

BREAKING: Judge tells Trump, “I hope I don’t have to consider excluding you from the trial.” @lawofruby has the latest pic.twitter.com/HGMjh3cLni — MSNBC (@MSNBC) January 17, 2024

“I know you would,” Kaplan said, according to CNN, before the court was dismissed for lunch. “You just can’t control yourself in this circumstance apparently.”

Earlier this month, Kaplan denied Trump’s legal team from presenting any arguments involving Carroll’s rape claims for the defamation trial, saying the the results of that previous trial “has nothing to do with injury inflicted on her by the defamatory statements.”

