LEVANG AND TUCK-SMITH: We Were Kicked Out Of Our Sorority For Noticing A Man

We were kicked out of our sorority for noticing a man.

No, not like that.

We’re senior citizens and longtime alumnae of Kappa Kappa Gamma. We noticed that a man was initiated into membership in Kappa’s Wyoming chapter despite the profound discomfort of the young women in the chapter, and we said something about it. For this great sin, Kappa would not permit us to stay.

We will not be silenced.

We have been members of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority for more than 50 years. And in that time, this sisterhood that we hold dear has provided us with friendship, leadership training, and volunteer opportunities. We have given of our time, energy, and resources freely because we were loyal to the essence of what Kappa was: a women’s group whose lifetime membership supported each other and offered the unique, safe, even sacred experience of a female-only group.

We believed in this promise so deeply that when we saw the Kappa chapter in Wyoming abandoning the essence of what made the sorority so unique and valuable to young women by admitting a male into their chapter, we felt the need to speak up.

This was not an abstract issue for us — this very chapter is where one of us lived, and where one of our daughters lived. We talked to the young women living there, and they shared our heartbreak and concern. As a result, in March 2023, six brave collegiates filed suit against Kappa national leadership. Kappa’s bylaws clearly limit membership to women, meaning Kappa cannot initiate a man without changing the bylaws — a process that requires two-thirds approval at a biennial convention.

When we saw the bravery of these young women, we too felt it important to speak up. We felt that sharing the facts and speaking up for the truth was important, to the health of the organization at the very least. But also, we believe this type of discourse is important to a free society.

Apparently not.

Kappa’s national leadership decided we should be punished for speaking out. As a result, in an unusual if not unprecedented move, they revoked our membership. Imagine that. Two senior citizen alumnae who decided to stand up for women are so dangerous that we must be formally silenced. The reprimand does not fit the crime. Indeed, there was no crime in the first place.

But who cares about us, you ask? Well, this fight isn’t about us. It isn’t even about sororities.

It is much greater than that. It is about the calculated attempt to redefine what a woman is, and effectively outlaw single-sex spaces and all the opportunities and security that they afford women. It is also about the destruction of anyone who dares challenge the woke agenda. Our punishment is a snapshot of what is happening to society as a whole.

Women across the country are being told not to question individuals with male genitalia who claim womanhood and want access to our spaces. We’re being told that you will pay a price, and stand on an island, if you dare to speak up for women’s rights to boundaries and single-sex spaces. We’re being canceled for speaking the truth simply because those setting the agenda don’t want to hear it. But 2+2 really does equal 4. And women really do exist, as biologically distinct from men.

Some may think we should bite our tongues. Be polite, ladies! And that’s often been our approach, as it is for so many women. But not anymore. We face losing what is rightfully ours when we select manners and hesitation over bravely standing for what is right. We can be compassionate and still say no. We must say no.

We need more voices. All those who said Me Too, who marched, who gained a women’s Smithsonian museum, who stood for Title IX, and who fought for a place in the boardroom … where are you now? Together, we can protect our rights, but we all must all be brave together. Join with us to Save Women’s Spaces.

Patsy Levang is a past Kappa Kappa Gamma National Foundation President. Cheryl Tuck-Smith is also a long-time member and active contributor of Kappa Kappa Gamma. Both women are members of Independent Women’s Network, and both — prior to their lifetime memberships being revoked — had been members of the sorority for over fifty years.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller.