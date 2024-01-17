Woman Waited 2 Hours To Call For Help While 2-Year-Old Overdosed On THC Gummies, Cops Say

A Louisiana woman was arrested on Wednesday after failing to alert first responders of her child’s suspected overdose.

Rosizena Moore, 34, a Morgan City resident, was arrested on several charges, including cruelty to a juvenile, according to WAFB 9. Investigators suspect that the two-year-old child ingested THC gummies around 2:00 am. on Tuesday. Moore awoke to her child experiencing a medical emergency but waited two hours to call for help, during which time authorities believe she was attempting to hide evidence, the outlet noted.

Morgan City Police Chief Chad Adams explained that by the time police arrived, medical responders were already on scene to help the child, reports Fox 15.

Authorities suspect that the child got out of bed in the early hours of the morning, found the THC gummies within reach and ingested them, WAFB 9 noted. When emergency officials arrived, they took the child to a medical facility, where the child is in stable condition, according to the outlet.

When police searched Moore’s home, they found marijuana, drug paraphernalia and other THC products, WAFB 9 reported. (RELATED: ‘Excruciating Pain’: 6-Year-Old Hospitalized After Eating Drug-Laced Candy)

Moore was booked into the Morgan City Jail for second-degree cruelty to juveniles, obstruction of justice, failure to seek assistance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of [Controlled Dangerous Substances] in the presence of juveniles and other charges, according to the outlet.