Nearly Half Of California Dems Say Border Isn’t Secure Under Biden: POLL

Nearly half of California Democrats believe that the southern border is not secure under the Biden administration, according to a Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll released Wednesday.

Approximately 44% of California registered Democrats do not feel that the southern border is secure, compared to another 44% who do, according to the Berkeley IGS poll. Moreover, 21% of California Democrats see illegal immigrants in the state as a “major burden” and 41% see it as a “minor burden.” (RELATED: ‘More Will Come’: DCNF Reporter Says More Illegal Migrants Will Flock To California Over Taxpayer-Funded Health Care)

“The findings show that immigration is not clear-cut even in California, whose reputation as a sanctuary state often colors discussion on the issue,” G. Cristina Mora, co-director of IGS, said in a statement on Wednesday. “Such rifts seem to reflect broader frustrations with the Biden administration.”

NEW: The mayor of El Cajon, California, calls on his state to reverse its decision to offer health care for illegal immigrants “Instead of focusing on the needs of taxpaying citizens, it is placing illegal immigrants at the front of the line, by providing free healthcare for… pic.twitter.com/EearR4sA1m — Jennie Taer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@JennieSTaer) January 1, 2024

Of total registered voters in the state of California, 62% believe the border is not secure compared to 30% who do, according to the Berkely IGS poll. 42% of total voters agreed that illegal immigrants are a major burden to the state, with another 30% seeing them as a minor burden.

As of 2021, roughly 5% of California’s total population – about 1.8 million people – were illegal immigrants, putting it ahead of every other state in that category, according to Axios and Pew Research Center. 300,000 illegal immigrants crossed the southern border and came to California in 2023 alone, ABC News reported.

The state spends roughly $25.3 billion annually in taxpayer dollars on services provided or related to illegal immigrants, according to the Federation for American Immigration Reform. Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration recently expanded the state’s version of Medicaid (called MediCal) to offer coverage to over 700,000 illegal immigrants.

Broadly, illegal immigration has spiked under the Biden administration. Migrant apprehensions at the southern border passed 2.2 million in fiscal year 2022, compared to approximately 1.6 million in 2021, according to Customs and Border Protection data.

The Berkeley IGS poll was conducted from Jan. 4-8 with a random sample of 8,199 California registered voters. It had a margin of error of ±1.5 percent.

Newsom’s office and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

