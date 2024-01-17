Illegal Mining Explosion Utterly Flattens Multiple Buildings, Injuring Dozens

A blast, caused by improperly stored illegal mining explosives, killed three and wounded 77 others Tuesday in Nigeria, The Associated Press (AP) reported.

Over 20 buildings were destroyed by the explosion that occurred in one of Nigeria’s largest cities, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Gunmen Kill At Least 140 In Christmas Weekend Attacks On Nigerian Villages)

Nigeria explosion leaves 3 dead, 77 injured as rescue workers frantically dig through rubble to search for survivors https://t.co/oD2xtIcBYU pic.twitter.com/iaYf3bWiDA — New York Post (@nypost) January 17, 2024

“Preliminary investigations by the security agencies revealed that illegal miners occupying one of the houses in Bodija had stored explosive devices there which caused the blast. The investigations are ongoing. All those found culpable for this will be brought to book,” Seyi Makinde, the governor of the affected Nigerian province, tweeted. “We are grateful to the first responders, security personnel and all those who are at the scene to assist with the rescue operations as well as the medical personnel taking care of the injured.”

We visited the scene of the explosion which occurred at about 7.44 pm yesterday, 16 January 2024 in Bodija, Ibadan. This unfortunate incident resulted in death and injury to residents in the vicinity and also affected properties. We have already deployed first responders and all… pic.twitter.com/fDb3EKo55h — Seyi Makinde (@seyiamakinde) January 17, 2024

Rescue workers found the third dead body only this morning, Saheed Akiode, the provincial coordinator of Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency, told The AP. Illegal mining, which is common in Nigeria, is typically done in remote areas rather than built-up urban cities, according to the outlet.

Mustapha Habib Ahmed, the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency, reportedly visited the affected area Wednesday alongside Gov. Makinde.

On 17th January 2024, DG NEMA, Mustapha Habib Ahmed, visited the site of the explosion in Ibadan, accompanied by Governor Seyi Makinde. President Tinubu had directed NEMA to activate its emergency response mechanism to support the Oyo state Government. pic.twitter.com/xJxVxbJqtm — NEMA Nigeria (@nemanigeria) January 17, 2024

Some Nigerians were quite critical of how governmental policy led to this tragedy. “Mining is a death trap to many communities in Nigeria. Poor policies, greediness of the leaders and nonchalant attitude of many communities will end up unliving many lives like we had in Ibadan. After a few weeks, we will forget about the dead,” Anthony Adejuwon, the leader of the Nigerian social justice NGO Urban Alert, tweeted.

Mining is a death trap to many communities in Nigeria. Poor policies, greediness of the leaders and nonchalant attitude of many communities will end up unliving many lives like we had in Ibadan. After a few weeks, we will forget about the dead. — Anthony Adejuwon (@Toniadejuwon) January 17, 2024

Another deadly accident in Nigeria killed about 88 of its citizens through a drone strike that occurred Dec. 6.