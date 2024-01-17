Uh, Guys, Scientists Just Created Something We’ve Only Heard About In Superhero Movies. And It Changes Everything

Scientists have apparently developed a type of visible light communication (VLC) technology that can potentially transmit data using conventional lighting fixtures faster than WiFi.

An open access paper published first in 2018, and updated in early 2024, described how we could soon get rid of our WiFi modems and use VLCs because they could be a much, much faster means of transmitting information digitally. Unlike WiFi, which uses radio waves to transmit data, VLC uses sources of light to send data back and forth between devices, which can be over 100 times faster than the latter.

The process (software, tool??) is known colloquially as Li-Fi, and is a fully network system designed to incorporate ultraviolet light, infrared light and the visible light spectrum, according to Live Science. VLC hasn’t reached any kind of broad-scale adoption because it’s unidirectional, the light source has to be on all the time and it requires a direct line of sight with a receiver. But once these issues have been overcome, we could literally use our existing infrastructure to normalize the sharing of data.

This is both amazingly cool and good, but possibly the worst thing I’ve ever heard in my entire adult life.

Dear Kay: I Watched ‘Ancient Apocalypse’ And Now I’m Scared We’re Going To Die Before 2025 | ⁦@DailyCaller⁩ If you feel like ⁦@joerogan⁩ looks after learning from ⁦@Graham__Hancock⁩ then read this article to have your fears calmed https://t.co/2jxebpppPb — KAY SMYTHE (@KaySmythe) January 24, 2023

The cool part is globalist elites won’t be able to lie to us and tell us we need to retrofit our entire properties to become “up-to-date” with their unelected malarkey over modern technology. Instead, we can recycle existing systems (like we should be doing with our vehicles instead of building new ones to make the globalist elites rich). (RELATED: China Just Showed Off A Ton Of Advanced Robots, And Yeah, We’re All Screwed)

But the bad part is the globalists could probably use this technology to put artificial intelligence in all our homes. I don’t know how this would happen … because physics is really, really hard to understand, you guys. But something in my gut tells me that no form of technological development, at this stage in history, is good.

Either way, sending messages via lights sounds like something out of “Stranger Things,” and part of me is totally ready for it. The other part of me wishes we’d never left the cave.