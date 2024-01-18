In Eagerness To Attack Trump, Axios Just Straight-Up Forgets COVID Happened

Axios trashed Trump’s economic record Thursday in a tweet that emphasized the economic decline near the end of his term without ever mentioning the pandemic.

“Trump supporters cite his economic record as a reason to vote for him, but that’s a bit puzzling. Because his economic record is only good if you leave off what happened from March 2020 to the end of his administration,” the outlet tweeted. (RELATED: Major News Outlets Say They’re Ditching Objectivity In The Name Of ‘Diversity’)

The tweet fails to mention that the economy crashed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, drawing ridicule from multiple Twitter users.

“Axios makes the case that a second Trump term would bring one of the strongest economies we’ve ever seen as long as we don’t see another ONCE-IN-A-CENTURY pandemic,” one user wrote.

“I didn’t vote for him but this is incredibly disingenuous,” tweeted another user.

“It’s a real puzzler. No matter how much you hate the media it’s not enough,” a third wrote.

The article to which the Axios tweet linked did note that it was only after the pandemic hit that unemployment spoked to 14.8 percent — a jobless rate not seen since the Great Depression. The Axios article also conceded that the unemployment rate declined during the last months of the Trump administration.

Prior to the pandemic, the economy under Trump saw an increase in median household incomes, an all-time low poverty rate and unemployment rates at a 50-year low, a White House press release noted. Even during the pandemic, there were strong signs of an economic rebound. After an economic contraction of 31.4 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the third quarter witnessed growth of 33.1 percent, the Conference Board noted.