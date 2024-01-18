Protester Doesn’t Seem To Know What His Sign Means

A pro-Palestine protester was confronted on what the term “socialist intifada” on his sign meant and admitted he did not know what an intifada was, a video posted on YouTube shows.

Konstantin Kisin, the co-host of the TRIGGERnometry podcast, took a stroll amidst a pro-Palestine protest in London on Sunday for a documentary and stumbled into the above mentioned protestor. (RELATED: Palestinian Restaurateurs Under Fire For Using Anti-Israel Slogan On Seafood Menu)

Kisin’s objective behind the documentary was “to hear directly from the protestors and show you what is actually happening on the ground,” according to a tweet by TRIGGERnometry.

After 100 days of horrific violence in the Middle East, we return to the streets of London. Join us as we attend a huge pro-Palestine demonstration to hear directly from the protestors and show you what is actually happening on the ground.



Some of the notable interactions were captured in an edited clip uploaded to Twitter by his podcast’s account.

SHOCKING: These pro-Palestine protesters don't know what their signs mean.



In the video, Kisin noticed a sign carried by a protester calling for an end to “Israeli state terror,” “a new workers’ party” to compete against the Labour and Conservative parties in the United Kingdom and a “socialist intifada.” Kisin asked the protester about the sign and what a “socialist intifada” was. “I don’t actually know the definition of the word intifada,” the protester admitted and further said he simply got the sign “from a stand over there,” gesturing behind him.

The Arabic word “intifada” means “shaking off” and, in the context of Israeli-Palestinian history, refers to two violent uprisings by Palestinians against Israel, Encyclopedia Britannica said. Around 150 Israelis died at the hands of Palestinians and over 1,000 Palestinians died at the hands of Israelis during the First Intifada from 1987 to 1993, according to statistics provided by the Institute for Middle East Understanding. Over roughly the same period, Palestinian on Palestinian violence took almost 1,000 Palestinian lives, the Jewish Virtual Library said.

Over 1,000 Israelis were killed during the Second Intifada from 2000 to 2005, according to information provided by Israel’s Shin Bet security organization, Haaretz reported. In contrast, between 3,000 and 5,000 Palestinians were killed during the same period, according to the Economic Cooperation Foundation.

In the video, Kisin also asked a number of other protesters what various slogans on their signs meant. These included “From the River to the Sea,” which multiple protested showed themselves unable to answer with confidence. One protester appeared to think this phrase was a call for a Palestinian state in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip but was unsure about this, the video shows.