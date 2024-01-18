Terrifying Video Shows Horse Crushing Cowboy’s Head

A video captured Monday showed a horse stomping on 19-year-old cowboy Austin Broderson’s head and dragging him through the arena.

Broderson was participating in the National Western Stock Show (NWSS) in Colorado when the 20 second ordeal happened. He was transported to a hospital on account of his serious injuries, according to the NWSS. (RELATED: ‘Super Dangerous’: Video Shows Cowboy Roping Escaped Steer On Busy Interstate)

Footage from the video shows Broderson struggling and failing to gain control of his horse and the hind legs of the animal stomping him.

Witnesses told 9News the mishap started when Broderson’s hand got caught in a handle on the horse’s back. He was then reportedly knocked unconscious and bleeding badly.

“During the Monday, Jan 15th, 1:00 pm pro rodeo, a bareback rider was injured. He was transported to Denver Health, a level-one trauma center and is currently listed in serious condition, according to hospital representatives. He continues to receive medical care. We will continue to provide updates as we receive them from Denver Health,” a Facebook post by the NWSS stated.

“He has a fractured C-7 vertebrae; fractured hip and the other break is the nasal bone in his face and minor scrapes and bruises,” Broderson’s mother told ProRodeo. “He also has no feeling or movement in his left arm. They had to do surgery (Jan. 15) and successfully put a stint in to restore blood flow to the left side of his arm. He’s not paralyzed. His vertebra in his neck is fractured, but his spinal cord is intact.”

She told 9News that he was “miraculously doing as well as possible.”

Pro Rodeo Canada published an image on Facebook of Broderson recovering in the hospital.

A GoFundMe page dedicated to raising money for Broderson’s recovery has so far raised over 45,000 Canadian dollars, or $33,000 US dollars.