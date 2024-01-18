World Economic Forum Panelist Breaks Down How To Starve ‘Bad Content’ Sources With Ad ‘Lists’

A chief at an international nonprofit providing “support” to news organizations shared insights on how to crush so-called “bad” sources of information at the World Economic Forum’s Davos conference on Thursday.

Internews President and CEO Jeanne Bourgault outlined a strategy for demonetizing sources of so-called inaccurate content by crafting lists to guide advertisers on where to spend their money during the “Defending Truth” panel. Organizations such as Global Disinformation Index (GDI) and Check My Ads have put this demonetization method into practice, consistently focusing their efforts on diminishing ad revenue for conservative sources. (RELATED: Org That Defunds Conservatives Tries To Sic Biden FTC On Elon Musk’s X)

“Disinformation makes money and we need to follow that money and we need to work with, in particular, the global advertising industry,” Bourgault stated. “A lot of those dollars go to pretty bad content. So you can work really hard on exclusion lists or inclusion lists just to really try to … focus their ad dollars toward the good news and information. The accurate and relevant news and information.”

GDI is a United Kingdom-based nonprofit that has confidential “exclusion lists” it sells to online advertising firms in order to demonetize content, according to the Washington Examiner. The blacklists are private but GDI publicizes its “Disinformation Risk Assessment” that gives conservative news outlets like The New York Post high risk scores and liberal news outlets such as The New York Times low risk scores.

Check My Ads, an organization that works to demonetize conservatives, targeted outlets such as Human Events and The Post Millennial and right-wing media figures like Dan Bongino and Charlie Kirk for demonetization.

2023 has been a year of monumental changes in the global information landscape; Internews has been at the forefront of these transitions. Our 2023 Impact Update explores some of our most exciting initiatives & work, all thanks to you! Check it out: https://t.co/P9u5nwZbNZ. pic.twitter.com/NSfGvsKolu — Internews (@Internews) December 14, 2023

Echoing a Tuesday panelist at Davos, Bourgault lamented how there are “not enough trust and safety people” at social media platforms. Center for Democracy and Technology CEO Alexandra Reeve Givens also called on Big Tech to increase its online election censorship “investments,” expressing concerns over multiple companies downsizing employees dedicated to content moderation.

Internews did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

