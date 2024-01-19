AYERS: I Was Pence’s Top Aide. It’s Time To Unite Behind Trump

President Donald Trump will be remembered as the man who saved democracy, not subverted it. He has singularly withstood the unlawful assault from the very bureaucracies and institutions that interfered in not one, not two, but three national elections.

Those who hold such extreme views of Trump should take time and ask themselves what drives their disdain. It cannot be the results he delivered as president: world peace, cheap energy, secure borders, and fair trade deals. Joe Biden has systematically dismantled these successes. He has placed Americans squarely on World War III’s front stoop, coupled with soaring inflation and racial division.

Joe Biden for years has used the awesome powers of the executive branch to attack President Trump and claim he is the threat to democracy. This is a classic case of projection.

Democrats and Washingtonians who claim to protect institutions, instead have destroyed trust and degraded these once-respected institutions by using them to interfere with and upend the political process.

The initial assault against President Trump began with the now-debunked Russian collusion narrative.

There is no question that the Left orchestrated the Russia hoax. Hillary Clinton-funded opposition research started an investigation that tore apart the country. President Trump was fully exonerated, yet for years in the White House he was falsely smeared as an illegitimate president, and he and those close to him were hounded by thuggish investigators – some corrupt themselves – all while Secretary Clinton denied the actual results of the 2016 election.

The abuse of investigatory powers has been a calling card of the Left in the Trump Era.

When President Trump wished to expose the unethical dealings of the Bidens in Ukraine, he was met with a bogus impeachment. Imagine that? The response to overwhelming evidence that Biden and his family profited from steering foreign policy to benefit a foreign client was to impeach the very man who sought to rightly expose it.

The impeachment once again failed, but the Left’s plot succeeded. Had the American public had a fair opportunity to hear the truth, Biden would have fallen short of securing the number of votes he did in the 2020 election.

The 2020 election was fraught with claims of fraud and last-minute election law changes. Americans were rightly upset and concerned about that, and on Jan. 6, they gathered at the Capitol to protest.

This is a date I am particularly sensitive to considering the respect I have for Mike Pence. What seemed like an obvious embarrassment to our nation and to many in our party now looks more and more like a case of massive federal entrapment once again designed to frame President Trump.

Since leaving office, the former president has felt the full weight of the same law enforcement agencies that claimed Hunter Biden’s laptop was fake and Trump’s Russian collusion was real. They have dropped the hammer on Mr. Trump in a way that would seem unfair even to Al Capone. The supposed crimes range from mishandling classified documents — something that Obama, Biden, and Pence openly acknowledge doing as well — to inflating his real estate holdings and committing bank fraud (except the bank was paid back on time with interest and say no such thing happened).

Which brings us to Iowa. Monday’s caucuses came and went with one clear takeaway: Americans see President Trump as the one person standing between them and a corrupt, out-of-control, and highly politicized federal government.

Freedom-loving Americans, conservatives, and Republicans need to unite behind President Trump. The Left benefits from powerful D.C. bureaucracies, tech companies, the mainstream media, and celebrities. Many corporations will ignore federal law and donate people, technology, and platforms to help Biden win.

So to stand a chance — and I believe we have a good one — we must invest our limited resources into the general election and get behind the former president. Defeating the institutions that orchestrated hoaxes to upend our faith and trust in American democracy won’t be easy. But as 2016 proved, it is possible. Vivek Ramaswamy said and did the right thing Monday night by endorsing Trump.

It’s time for Haley and DeSantis to do the same.

Nick Ayers is the former Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence and assistant to the president. Ayers ran the Republican Governors Association and serves on the board of Public Square. He co-founded EveryLife.

