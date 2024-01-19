Fani Willis’ Alleged Lover Paid For Plane Tickets In Her Name, Bank Statements Show

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ alleged lover and outside counsel Nathan Wade purchased plane tickets in her name, according to a Friday court filing obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Bank statements contained in a Friday filing by Wade’s wife, Joycelyn Wade, show Wade purchased tickets to Miami and San Francisco in Willis’ name. The statements back up allegations contained in a motion filed last week by one of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants that Wade used money earned from the “lucrative” contract Willis signed off on to take her on vacations.

The motion alleged “Willis and Wade have traveled personally together to such places as Napa Valley, California, Florida and the Caribbean and Wade has purchased tickets for both of them to travel on both the Norwegian and Royal Caribbean cruise lines.” The statements contained in Friday’s filing also include payments for Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Lines.

Two $1,387 and $1,284 payments for the Royal Caribbean cruise were made on the same day, Oct. 4, 2022, as payments for the airline ticket to Miami in Willis’ name. The plane tickets to Miami cost $477 each, per the bank statements.

The pair of plane tickets to San Francisco purchased on April 27, 2023, cost $817 each, according to the statements

Wade filed to divorce his wife on Nov. 2, 2021, the day after his contract with the District Attorney began. His wife alleged in prior filings that he did not disclose his earnings from the county to her but continued to draw from her bank account.

Wade’s firm has been paid nearly $654,000 from the Fulton County District Attorney’s office since 2022, county data shows. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Fani Willis Falsely Claimed She Paid Her Alleged Lover The Same As Other Lawyers On Trump Case)

Joycelyn Wade’s Friday filing was made in response to Willis’ bid to quash a subpoena for her to testify in the couple’s divorce proceedings. Willis accused Joycelyn Wade Thursday in a court filing of seeking to “harass and embarrass” her to obstruct the prosecution of former President Donald Trump.

Wade’s wife rebutted Friday by stating Willis’ arguments are “disingenuous,” noting that evidence is clear “Ms. Willis was an intended travel partner ” for at least some trips disclosed in the bank statements attached.

“It is regrettable that Ms. Willis has filed such an inflammatory Motion, which has left Defendant with no other choice than to respond forcefully and with supporting evidence in a case that is very personal in nature,” the filing states.

Wade and Willis did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

