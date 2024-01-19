‘I Don’t Believe Them’: Jim Clyburn Tries To Hastily Downplay Polls Showing Black Americans Deserting Biden

Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina dismissed polls showing President Joe Biden losing support among black voters Friday.

Multiple polls have pointed to Biden’s declining popularity among the black electorate, signaling a shift from 2020 where he received 92% of the vote. Clyburn pushed back when GMA3 co-host Eva Pilgrim mentioned the apparent drop in support. (RELATED: James Clyburn Says He Doesn’t Believe Polls Showing Biden Doing Poorly Among Black Voters)

“I’m concerned when I see this,” Clyburn told Pilgrim. “If there’s any truth to the numbers — I don’t believe them. I talk to black people all the time. I have three black daughters. They tell me differently. My grandchildren tell me differently.”

WATCH:



A GenForward poll provided to Politico in December showed only 63% of black voters supported Biden in the 2024 election, with 17% saying they backed former President Donald Trump. Trump was supported by 12% of black voters in CNN’s 2020 exit poll, pointing to a shift from the level of support he received in 2020.

Another early November New York Times survey of six battleground states revealed that Biden’s fared worse against Trump in states that are more diverse. Trump’s support among the black electorate surged 22 points, with the NYT noting the results were “unseen in presidential politics for a Republican in modern times.”

“I don’t know where those numbers are coming from,” Clyburn continued. “When you ask a question and someone is basing their opinion on incomplete information or misinformation and the other side seems to be pretty good at misinformation — we know what happened in the last election. They didn’t stop when the election was over. It’s still going on now. There’s a lot of misinformation out here. There are a lot of things being said that aren’t true.”

Polls have also shown that Hispanic voters have also been turning away from Biden, with many of them believing their economic situation would improve if Trump returned to office.

