Biden Admits Border Isn’t Secure Nanoseconds After Saying He Has No Clue Why Republicans Are Impeaching Mayorkas

“I don’t get it,” Biden responded.

Moments later Heinrich asked Biden if he believes the border is secure.

“No, it’s not,” Biden responded.

“I haven’t believed that for the last 10 years,” the president continued. “And I’ve said it for the last 10 years. Give me the money.”

🚨Just talked with POTUS: HEINRICH: What do you say to Republicans who are trying to impeach Mayorkas?

BIDEN: I don’t get it.

HEINRICH: Do you think its unconstitutional? (NO ANSWER)

HEINRICH: Do you think the border is secure?

BIDEN: NO ITS NOT. (cont’d in next tweet) — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) January 19, 2024

While speaking Friday at the U.S. Conference of Mayors Winter Meeting to the White House, the president discussed negotiations with Congress over border initiatives.

“I believe we need significant policy changes at the border, including changes in our asylum system to ensure that we have the authorities we need to control the border,” the president said. “I’m ready to act.”

Biden and several other White House officials met with Congressional leaders including House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer Wednesday to try to reach a compromise. After the meeting, Johnson indicated that the Ukraine funding may be “broken up” from the border funding in order to get the spending bills through congress.

“Well — Ukraine is leveraged to get [the] border [deal]. But to your point, they may indeed be broken up. We’ll see how it all develops. Again, the devil is going to be in the details on all these proposals,” Johnson told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham.