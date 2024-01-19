EXCLUSIVE: Man Who Allegedly Defrauded Elderly American Out Of Thousands Of Dollars Was In The US Illegally

An Indian man who allegedly defrauded an elderly American out of $100,000 was in the United States illegally, the Daily Caller News Foundation has exclusively learned.

Abdul Waheed Mohammed, 31, entered the country on Dec. 12, 2019 in Chicago, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released him into the U.S. on parole in February 2020, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) told the DCNF. The accused faces charges of grand theft, conspiracy to commit a felony, and aiding, abetting, or advising grand theft, according to a local outlet. (RELATED: Blue State Court Released Illegal Migrant Accused Of Raping Disabled Person)

Waheed Mohammed earlier pleaded not guilty to the charges, which could amount up to 40 years in prison or an $80,000 fine, according to another local report.

“Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement make enforcement decisions on a case-by-case basis in a professional and responsible manner, informed by their experience as law enforcement officials and in a way that best protects against the greatest threats to the homeland,” an ICE spokesperson told the DCNF.

The accused is in the custody of the Pennington County Jail in Rapid City, South Dakota and ICE issued a detainer Jan. 5 to take him into federal custody, according to ICE.

ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations conducted 170,590 administrative arrests in fiscal year 2023, according to agency data.

