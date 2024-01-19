SCOTUS Set To Topple The Administrative State — And Make Trump’s Promise A Whole Lot Easier

After oral arguments this week, all signs point to SCOTUS overturning one of the most powerful tools the administrative state uses to micromanage our daily lives. The corporate media is predictably panicking — but a good decision will make Donald Trump’s promise (or Ron DeSantis’ should he pull off an upset) that much easier the second time around.
Gage Klipper Contributor
