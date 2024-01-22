Antarctica Probes ‘Could Awaken Ancient Evil,’ UFO Expert Claims

UFO expert Billy Carson joined podcaster Shawn Ryan for an interview in mid-January and warned against scientific research in Antarctica.

Carson told Ryan of “The Shawn Ryan Show,” that there are secret pyramids beneath the ice of Antarctica, and any disturbances to the area could lead to the awakening of an “ancient evil.” The alleged pyramid is located near the Ellsworth Mountain range, and is ” two kilometres by two kilometres, by two kilometres.”

For Americans, “two kilometers” is about a slow 30-minute walk on the flat so long as you’re not fat (around 1.2 miles).

And it’s not just the pyramids in Antarctica we should be worried about. Apparently, there’s also a pyramid in Bosnia that researchers actively won’t let anyone near. “Look at Bosnia, in Europe. It’s massive. There are tunnels underneath that are connecting the pyramids but in one tunnel they found this gigantic crystal,” Carson claimed. “It’s called a K2 megalith and on it is written in runes ‘We must stand in defense until we can open the gate.'”

Mainstream Big Archaeology oligarchs don’t want anyone to believe there even are pyramids in Bosnia, as you can easily see in this article by the Smithsonian that tries to dismiss the concept altogether. (RELATED: A 27,000-Year-Old Pyramid Is Causing Much Debate For Big Archaeology)

Just please remember, whenever you read stories like this: a few years ago, you laughed at the news of a private island full of teenage prostitutes that was frequented by former President Bill Clinton. And look how that turned out.

So maybe stop dismissing stories like this at face value, and ask why major archaeological institutions don’t want us digging?