Doug Burgum Says He Won’t Seek Another Term As Governor

Republican North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Monday on Twitter he would not be seeking “a third term as governor.”

"Today we announced that we will not seek a third term as governor. Serving as governor and first lady of North Dakota has been one of the most incredible and rewarding experiences of our lives. We are eternally grateful to the citizens for giving us this opportunity," Burgum tweeted alongside a longer commentary of progress made during his term in office.

Burgum highlighted “record tax relief,” “historic investments in infrastructure,” educational and economic improvements and that these items made the state “extremely well-positioned for the future.”

Burgum was a 2024 Republican presidential candidate, but he endorsed former President Donald Trump on January 14 — the day before the Iowa caucus. “I’m here to do something that none of the other presidential primary candidates have done,” Burgum quipped about his endorsement. Burgum had suspended his presidential campaign back in Dec. 2023.

Trump called Burgum “one of the best governors in our country” and said he hoped Burgum might be “a piece of” his future administration, The Hill reported. North Dakota voters passed a two term limit bill for their legislators and governor back in Nov. 2022, which Burgum supported, The Associated Press reported. The measure would not have applied retroactively and consequently would have allowed Burgum to run in 2024.