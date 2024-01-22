Harvard Medical School Affiliate Looks To Retract Multiple Studies, Correct Papers

A Harvard Medical School affiliate is planning to retract six studies and correct 31 papers due to an ongoing investigation into several senior cancer researchers and administrators, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The investigation involves more than 50 papers, four of which are co-authored by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute CEO and President Dr. Laurie Glimcher, according to the WSJ. The institute has not determined whether research misconduct occurred, although several requests for retractions and corrections have been sent to journals. (RELATED: ‘Corrosive To Academic Freedom’: These States Might Get Rid Of Diversity Programs This Year)

Chief Operating Officer Dr. William Hahn, Director of the Clinical Investigator Research Program Dr. Irene Ghobrial and program director of the Jerome Lipper Multiple Myeloma Center Dr. Kenneth Anderson also have papers they co-authored being investigated, according to the WSJ.

Sholto David, a molecular biologist, wrote a January blog post describing signs of image manipulation in scholarly works by the Harvard researchers, according to the WSJ. The institute also became aware of an unknown number of other papers last year with possible issues, which it is reviewing.

“We knew about many of these papers and their allegations before the blog post,” Dr. Barrett Rollins, the institute’s research integrity officer, told the WSJ.

Three papers criticized by David did not require corrections or retractions, according to the WSJ.

Harvard President Claudine Gay resigned Jan. 2 following several plagiarism allegations and a congressional hearing on Dec. 5 where she refused to say if calling for the genocide of Jews violated the school’s code of conduct. Gay had approved a weakened plagiarism policy as dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences in 2019, and that policy was later used to defend her.

Harvard and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

