KJP Singles Out Peter Doocy, Accuses Him From Podium Of Being Politically Biased

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre accused Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy of being politically biased from the podium Monday.

Jean-Pierre referred to former President Donald Trump as Doocy’s “favorite president” from the podium, and then would not allow him to push back against her accusation. Her remark came after Doocy asked about an ABC poll finding that the voter’s view on Biden’s mental sharpness and health has dropped since May.

“Karine, why do you think it is that four or more people polled feel like overtime, President Biden is getting less and less mentally sharp?” Doocy asked.

“Which poll is this?” Jean-Pierre asked.

“ABC has President Biden’s ratings for health since May down five points and for mental sharpness down four points,” Doocy read, citing the poll.

“You know, I have to say that’s a little confusing for me because if you look at what this president has done the last three years, historical pieces of legislation, right? When it comes to [the] bipartisan infrastructure deal, many presidents before, like your favorite president, had said that—” Jean-Pierre said.

“Who’s my favorite president?” Doocy asked.

“Why don’t we let the American people guess? No, no, no, let me finish, let me finish, you asked me a question,” she said as Doocy pushed back. (RELATED: ‘What Is The Biden Brand?’: Peter Doocy Pushes KJP To Answer Questions On Devon Archer’s Testimony About Hunter Biden)

“I don’t understand what you’re getting at,” Doocy said.

“No, no, let me finish. Let me finish, and you’ll guess who I’m talking about. Who used to say ‘infrastructure week,’ which was a punchline, became a joke,” she said. “And now, we are seeing ‘infrastructure decade’ because of this president.”

Jean-Pierre further touted the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act as major accomplishments from Biden, which she argued is “pretty sharp for the president.” She said the economy has improved since he entered office.

“So, I think you needed a president like President Biden to get that type of stuff done,” she continued. “Who’s had senate experience, someone who was VP [vice president] under President Obama obviously, and someone who has been a pretty effective president the last three years.”