Video Shows Floodwaters Smashing Through Army Base Doors, Flooding Dining Room

Video captured the moment when a massive floodwaters broke down doors at a U.S. military base in the Marshall Islands on Saturday.

Personnel at the American garrison base on Roi-Namur was knocked off their feet and some swept away in the freak flood, TMZ reported. (RELATED: Insane Scenes As Deadly Monsoon Floods Batter Las Vegas)

Monster Waves Hit Marshall Islands Army Base, Captured on Camera | Click to read more 👇 https://t.co/1vM6br3QM2 — TMZ (@TMZ) January 22, 2024

“Keep the door closed! Keep the door closed!” a man could be heard begging in the video just before to the wall of water slams into the doors of the military base’s dining room, knocking them off their hinges.

The flood surged into the dining area, sweeping several people and what appeared to be a bicycle along with it. The man holding the camera checked on a number of people before telling everyone to “get out of here” as the water continued to surge in. The video then captured the moment the power went out.

“Last night a series of weather-driven waves resulted in significant ocean water inundation on Roi-Namur. Initial indications are all personnel are accounted for; however, TEAM KWAJ leaders are triple checking. We have launched the catamaran to retrieve Roi residents and leave only a small team of experts to assess damage and begin the process of restoring essential services. “TEAM KWAJ is rising to the occasion!” Col. Drew Morgan said in a Facebook post from the U.S. Army Garrison on Kwajalein Atoll.

Flooding occurred on one-third of the northwest side of the island on which the base is located, the military assessed on Facebook.

No deaths have yet been reported on the island, TMZ noted.