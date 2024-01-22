KENDEL EHRLICH: Jamie Dimon Is Right

Think for a minute about the respective experts you rely on every day: the police, EMTs, pilots, auto mechanics, plumbers, engineers, airplane mechanics, etc.

These jobs all encompass essential functions that must be performed at high levels in order for society to function. Qualifications from the beginning of time have been based on merit and competency.

Now, imagine you need emergency open heart surgery. As you are wheeled into the operating room praying all goes well, do you really care whether the doctor is a nice person, a good neighbor or an animal lover? Hell no. You are thinking about whether this person was at the top of their class, the number of times the surgeon has conducted this procedure and the success rate.

At NO time did the personality of the surgeon enter your mind.

Polls show the public is ready for a return to competency, to merit-based decisions in the workplace, hence the recent pressure on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion as well as Environmental, Corporate and Social Governance initiatives, even though the media fails to report on this. The American voter has more information at their disposal than ever before, and the distrust of government is stronger than ever.

They want competency and results, and this mindset is not limited to the right.

Take for example, the recent observations of Jamie Dimon, the CEO of JP Morgan, not known for his support of Republicans; he describes himself as “barely a Democrat.”

While attending the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, he praised President Trump’s record, warning Democrats to be “more respectful” of Trump supporters. He further explained the need to separate the person from the record.

When speaking of the MAGA voter, Dimon said, “I don’t think they are voting for Trump because of his family values.”

Truth be told, self-identified MAGA voters and strong Republicans like both his record and personality. He is the candidate they want to meet over a beer. He is viewed as the only personality strong enough to withstand all the attacks and indictments, and to deal with the incomprehensible mess left by the Biden Administration.

Most importantly, he is the only candidate promoting a return to the competency, merit and greatness. (Exactly what the left doesn’t want)

The bottom line: When Independents and Never-Trumpers return to the usual refrain about “mean tweets,” compare the records.

Contrast actual job performance on the issues that count: The economy, inflation, foreign policy, THE BORDER, infrastructure, the criminal justice system, crime, education, parental rights, commerce, banking, public health, among other things.

Ask yourself: which version of America do you want for your children and grandchildren? I bet I know Jamie Dimon’s choice.

Kendel Ehrlich is the former First Lady of Maryland, a former prosecutor, former Deputy Director of ONDCP, former Director of SMART and former Acting Director of BJA.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

