Prosecutors Charge Netflix Star’s Son With Child Porn Possession, Court Documents Say: REPORT

Police in Texas arrested Austin Aldama, son of “Cheer” star Monica Aldama, under charges amounting to ten counts of child porn possession, according to court documents, TMZ reported.

Legal documents indicated Aldama was arrested in Navarro County, Thursday, after a warrant for his arrest was issued, according to TMZ. Prosecutors alleged the evidence against Aldama included several videos with file names that allegedly described underage children engaged in sexual acts, and alleged the children were under the age of 10, the documents said, according to TMZ.

The 27-year-old has been booked into the county jail and processed, according to the documents, TMZ reported. He was reportedly later released on bond under a number of conditions, including having to submit to random drug testing, the documents said. Aldama will also have to submit to voluntary searches of his technology, including his phone and computer, upon the request of the court, the documents revealed, the outlet reported. He has been prohibited from viewing any and all forms of pornographic images as one of the conditions of his release, the documents said, according to the outlet.

Aldama was not yet arraigned at the time of this writing, and had therefore not entered a plea, the documents revealed, TMZ reported. It is unclear how he will proceed with this legal matter.

This is not the first such issue to face the show. Aldama’s arrest marks the second time the popular Netflix show has been plagued with a child porn scandal, according to TMZ. One of the main stars of “Cheer,” Jerry Harris, reportedly also faced child porn charges and was later convicted of a series of related offenses in 2022. He is currently behind bars, serving a 12-year sentence, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Court Resurrects ‘Nirvana Baby’ Child Porn Lawsuit)

This story continues to develop.