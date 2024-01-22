EXCLUSIVE: Top Gender Doctor Bemoans How ‘White’ The Sex Change Industry Is In Unearthed Video

Psychologist Dr. Wallace Wong claimed that the transgender medical industry is suffering from the influence of white people during a medical training course for the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH) in September 2022, according to a video obtained by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

WPATH is an international organization founded in 1979 that seeks to train medical and mental health professionals on how to treat transgender patients, including minors, according to its website. During WPATH’s 27th annual training symposium, Wong gave a presentation on how medical professionals should handle minority clients and their families, saying transgender minorities “don’t trust the white culture,” according to the video obtained by the DCNF. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Prominent Psychologist Talks Nonstop About Gender-Transitioning 3-Year-Olds During Medical Training Course)

Wong works in the United States and Canada with children as young as two years old who identify as transgender and is the co-lead for WPATH’s Global Education Institute Diversity, Inclusion and Community Engagement committee. He noted that in his own practice, at least 98% of his clients are white despite living in a heavily immigrant area.

Wong told the audience that there are not enough resources for transgender minorities because available information is written with white people in mind.

“I kind of laugh a little, think about it this way, we don’t trust the white culture,” Wong said. “You say you know what this is English, [make] it Chinese now, take it, but everything in there is still from the white perspective. It’s still white people telling us what to do … yeah they have it in your language but it’s like white people speaking my language, telling me what to do.”

WATCH:

One of Wong’s slides states that “professionals lack understanding and knowledge about ethnic values and the consequent interaction with racist society.”

Wong argued that one of the reasons that minorities resist transgender medical treatments is because there are not enough transgender “role models” in minority communities, and that because of this “lack of resources,” they don’t know who to go to, especially when the resources are primarily “for white people.”

“So the reason for the resistance, I think, it’s really a lack of role models in their own ethnic minority or community group,” Wong explained. “So really I can’t think of any Chinese, maybe from my knowledge, that they come out as transgender people and are being honored by the society. I mean, any celebrity that comes out as transgender, they will lose a career very fast. So we don’t really see that, we don’t have that role model.”

Earlier in his presentation for the symposium, Wong said that over the last 26 years of his practice, he has seen a significant rise in young children identifying as transgender, noting that they make up the large majority of his patients.

“When I did this twenty-six years ago working with transgender people, the majority of my clients [are] adults … and then two to four years later then I see the older adolescents then come to seek help, and then four five years later I see puberty, early, young adolescents seeking help,” Wong said. “And then four, five years later I see the young kids that comes to my office like three, four, five years old I’m talking about.”

A previous DCNF investigation revealed that Wong told medical professionals in another online course for WPATH that kids as young as three years old know their own gender better than their parents.

Wong and WPATH did not respond to the DCNF’s requests for comment.

